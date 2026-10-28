The Art Of Etiquette: Building Respectful Relationships And Achieving Personal And Professional Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews) This book by Dr. Philip Sykes explores the foundations and importance of etiquette across social, professional, and digital settings. It covers communication, emotional intelligence, and civic responsibility as tools for building respectful relationships and achieving personal and professional excellence.

Ponte Vedra Beach, United States - October 28, 2026 - Etiquette is more than a set of social rules; it is a practical way to show respect, communicate thoughtfully, and build trust. From everyday conversations to professional settings and digital interactions, good manners can strengthen relationships and support personal and professional growth

1. The Foundations and Importance of Etiquette

Etiquette refers to the manners and behaviours that show respect, consideration, and professionalism. It helps people communicate effectively, build trust, and maintain positive relationships in personal and professional life.

2. Social Etiquette and the Art of Communication

Social etiquette includes polite conversation, active listening, punctuality, appropriate gift-giving, and respectful behaviour at gatherings. These practices help create a welcoming environment and strengthen social relationships.

3. Professional Etiquette and Career Development

Professional etiquette involves punctuality, appropriate workplace behaviour, effective communication, and respectful participation in meetings. Understanding cultural differences is also important for building successful professional relationships.

4. Digital Etiquette and Responsible Communication

Digital etiquette means communicating respectfully through emails, messages, and virtual meetings. Clear language, appropriate tone, timely responses, and consideration for others help maintain professionalism online.

5. Emotional Intelligence and Relationship Management

Emotional intelligence involves understanding and managing emotions, showing empathy, and recognising others' feelings. These skills improve communication, resolve conflicts, and support stronger relationships.

6. Civic Responsibility and the Impact of Good Manners

Civic etiquette encourages people to respect others, follow shared rules, and act responsibly in their communities. Small acts of consideration help create a more cooperative, respectful, and harmonious society.

7. Cross-Cultural Etiquette and Mutual Respect

Cultural etiquette involves respecting different customs, traditions, and communication styles. Understanding cultural differences helps prevent misunderstandings, strengthen relationships, and promote inclusivity in personal and professional settings.

Author Name: Dr. Philip Sykes

Book Link:

Website Link:

About the Book

The Art of Etiquette: Building Respectful Relationships and Achieving Personal and Professional Excellence explores how good manners and thoughtful communication can strengthen relationships in everyday, social, professional, and digital settings. It covers the foundations of etiquette, career and social communication, emotional intelligence, and civic responsibility, highlighting practical ways to show respect, build trust, and create more positive interactions.

The book is available at .