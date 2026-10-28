Supreme Shades & Drapes Offers Custom Window Treatments As A Blinds Company New York Trusts

MENAFN - GetNews) Supreme Shades & Drapes is a New York City-based company offering custom blinds, shades, shutters, and drapes for residential and commercial properties. Services include free consultations, measuring, design, installation, and repairs across New York, Long Island, New Jersey, the Hamptons, and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

New York, NY, US - October 28, 2026 - Update from Supreme Shades & Drapes, a family-owned window-treatment company based in the Upper West Side, with a showroom at 453 Columbus Avenue. The company provides custom window-treatment solutions to New Yorkers. They measure, design, supply, and install window treatments, including blinds, shades, shutters, and drapes, in apartments, brownstones, townhouses, and commercial buildings. Every job begins with a free consultation where samples of window treatments are shown in your lighting conditions. Most of the window problems that occur in New York originate from incorrectly fitted window treatments. Pre-war windows have unusual measurements, deep reveals that conceal uneven window sframes, and radiators installed just below the windowsill. Readily available blinds are hardly ever fitted properly. The result is usually a gap between the wall and the window covering, a tangle of cords, or a shade that won't close properly. As a blinds company in New York, Supreme Shades & Drapes builds each order around the window that is actually there.

“New Yorkers live close to each other, and the window is where that shows. People want to sleep past sunrise, keep the building across the street from looking in, and stop losing heat through old glass. We measure in the home, bring samples, explain what each option can and cannot do, and then our team installs it. Nobody has to guess, and nobody gets handed off to a stranger halfway through,” said a spokesperson for Supreme Shades & Drapes.

The company operates in all boroughs, as well as Long Island, the Hamptons, New Jersey, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. Commercial customers, such as offices, restaurants, and medical suites, get one point of contact from measurements to fittings.

Products generally come with manufacturer warranties, while certain partners offer lifetime warranties. The warranty service includes cleaning and repairing windows years after installation. When you live in a place like this, where even a faulty slat or motor in a window treatment could leave your room exposed for months, it is comforting to have that service.

About Supreme Shades & Drapes

Supreme Shades & Drapes Window Treatment Service Company Design & Install is an established window coverings firm based at 453 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024. With over twenty years of experience, the business's professional staff has provided design, measuring, sourcing, and installation services to both residential and commercial customers in the New York area and its environs. New York residents looking for a blinds company can contact us at (212) 210-6310.