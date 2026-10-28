Get Ready For The Holiday Rush: Splotch Studio Urges Retailers To Prepare Their Online Stores Now

MENAFN - GetNews)“The businesses that win over the holidays are the ones that prepared in October, not the ones scrambling in December.” Heath, Splotch StudioSplotch Studio urges Australian retailers to prepare their online stores now for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and summer sales. The Byford-based agency recommends improving site speed, mobile usability and SEO, planning campaigns early, and checking hosting, checkout and stock systems to handle peak demand and maximise holiday sales.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - Splotch Studio, a Byford-based web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses across Perth and wider Australia, is urging retailers and product-based businesses to get their online stores ready now, warning that those who wait risk missing out on the year's biggest and most lucrative trading period.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and the summer sales season all converging over the coming weeks, the agency says October is the critical window to prepare. Websites that are slow, outdated or not optimised for mobile and search can cost businesses sales at the very moment customer demand peaks - and last-minute fixes in December are often too late.

"The businesses that win over the holidays are the ones that prepared in October, not the ones scrambling in December," said Heath of Splotch Studio. "A website that's slow to load or hard to use on a phone will quietly lose you customers when traffic is at its highest. The time to get your online store in shape is before the rush starts, not during it."

Splotch Studio highlights several steps businesses should take now:



Check site speed and mobile performance. Most shoppers browse and buy on their phones, and a slow or clunky site sends them straight to a competitor.

Get found in search. Strong SEO and an up-to-date Google Business Profile help businesses capture customers searching for products and gifts in the lead-up to the holidays.

Plan campaigns early. Google Ads and social media campaigns perform best when set up and tested ahead of time, not rushed out at the last minute. Make sure you can handle the volume. Hosting, checkout and stock systems should be ready for a surge in traffic and orders during peak periods.

With experience since 2008, Splotch Studio offers end-to-end digital services including Shopify and WordPress websites, SEO packages, Google Ads management, Google Business Profile optimisation, social media management, video production and graphic design - helping businesses prepare for and make the most of the busy season.

"We're small enough to care and big enough to do something about it," Heath added. "For a lot of small businesses, the holiday period makes or breaks their year, so getting the online side right really matters. We want local businesses to head into this season ready to make the most of it."

Splotch Studio encourages retailers and product-based businesses to review and prepare their online stores as early as possible ahead of the holiday trading season.

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About Splotch Studio

Splotch Studio is a Byford, Perth-based web design and digital marketing agency operating since 2008. Describing itself as "small enough to care and big enough to do something about it," the studio supports small and local businesses across Perth and wider Australia with websites and WordPress, Shopify stores, SEO packages, Google Ads, Google Business Profiles, social media management, video production, graphic design, logos and hosting.

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