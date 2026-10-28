Western Truck Sales Expands Truck And Trailer Range As Demand For Semi Trailers Climbs Across WA

MENAFN - GetNews)“Every operator's needs are different, some want to own the truck and trailer outright, others just need a trailer truck for a short project.” Leon, Western Truck SalesWestern Truck Sales in Pickering Brook, WA, has expanded its truck and trailer sales and hire range ahead of summer to meet rising demand. The dealership offers flexible buying and rental options, alongside new SITRAK trucks, used trucks, machinery, fabrication, modifications and finance, helping operators scale their fleets for seasonal projects.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - Western Truck Sales, a licensed dealership based in Pickering Brook, Western Australia, has expanded its truck and trailer range heading into the busy summer season, responding to rising demand from operators searching for the right semi trailer truck, trailer or machinery to keep their fleets moving.

As transport, construction and resources activity picks up across WA, the dealership says more operators are weighing whether to buy or hire - and are looking for a single supplier who can handle both. In response, Western Truck Sales has broadened its range of truck trailers for sale and strengthened its truck trailer hire options so businesses can scale up quickly without overcommitting capital.

"Every operator's needs are different - some want to own the truck and trailer outright, others just need a trailer truck for a short project," said Leon from Western Truck Sales. "Whether it's a semi truck trailer for long-haul work, a tipper for a build site or a box truck trailer for lighter loads, we help them find the right fit and the right way to pay for it."

The dealership points to several trends shaping the truck trailer market this season:



Buy-versus-hire flexibility. With cost pressures rising, many operators are mixing ownership with trailer rental, buying core units while using truck trailer hire to cover peak demand.

Range matters. Buyers increasingly want choice,from flat top, drop deck and dolly trailers to tankers and side tippers - in one place rather than across multiple suppliers.

Seasonal timing. The lead-up to summer is a key buying period, as operators prepare every truck and trailer for the months of highest activity. Value focus. Operators want a quality semi trailer truck or machine that performs in demanding WA conditions without a premium price tag.

Alongside its truck trailers for sale, Western Truck Sales offers new Sinotruk SITRAK trucks, used trucks, excavators and machinery, in-house truck fabrication and modification, vehicle finance and equipment hire - giving operators a single point of contact whether they want to buy a trailer truck or arrange short-term trailer rental.

"We want it to be simple," Leon added. "If a business needs a truck trailer for sale today or a semi trailer on hire next week, we can sort it."

Western Truck Sales encourages operators planning for the season ahead to explore its current range of trucks, trailers and machinery.

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About Western Truck Sales

Western Truck Sales is a licensed truck and trailer dealership in Pickering Brook, Western Australia, offering a wide range of truck trailers for sale and truck trailer hire. The business supplies new Sinotruk SITRAK trucks, used trucks, semi trailers, tippers, excavators and machinery, and also provides truck fabrication and modification, trailer rental and vehicle finance for operators across the transport, construction and resources sectors throughout WA.

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