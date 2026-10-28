The Harrington Group Appoints Civil Engineer And Real Estate Investor Cara Kennedy As Director Of Acquisitions And Development

MENAFN - GetNews)Cara Kennedy, Director of Acquisitions and DevelopmentMichigan-based engineer brings infrastructure, land development and creative financing experience to the entertainment real estate firm's Midwest expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 28, 2026 - The Harrington Group, a global real estate acquisition firm specializing in the entertainment industry, today announced the appointment of Cara Kennedy, MSc, PEng, as Director of Acquisitions and Development. Kennedy will lead the sourcing, evaluation and repositioning of commercial properties for film, animation and video production, with a focus on the Midwest market.

Kennedy is a licensed professional engineer with more than a decade of experience in civil and geotechnical engineering. Her background includes bridge foundation investigations along Michigan's I-75 and I-94 corridors, mine haul road design in Northern Canada, and municipal infrastructure, stormwater and site development projects across Southeast Michigan.

She holds a Master of Science in Geological Engineering from Queen's University and an Honours Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

Since 2019, Kennedy has also worked as a real estate investor and consultant through CaraKennedy, focusing on creative financing and deal structuring. In 2024, she founded the Great Lakes Real Estate Exchange (GLREX), a community focused on creative real estate transactions that has grown to more than 200 members.

“Repositioning a building for production is as much an engineering problem as a real estate one,” said Darren Sanford, founder of The Harrington Group.“Cara has stood on bridge decks and in drill sites. She understands zoning, infrastructure and what a site can actually carry. That's the diligence our clients expect, and it's rare to find it paired with a creative deal mind.”

“Entertainment is moving into markets that have the buildings but not the playbook,” said Kennedy.“The Harrington Group has the playbook. I'm looking forward to bringing the engineering side of the equation to the firm's next acquisitions.”

The Harrington Group acquires and positions production, creative and residential properties for studios, production companies and private clients. Its portfolio includes properties in Los Angeles, New York, the Midwest and South America. The firm's services include acquisition advisory, acquisition management, portfolio strategy and specialized mandates such as stage construction, campus development and international expansion.

About The Harrington Group

The Harrington Group is a global real estate acquisition firm specializing in the entertainment industry. The firm acquires and repositions production, creative and residential properties for studios, production companies and private clients worldwide. Learn more at.