Termite Housekeeping: Why Perth's Dry Summer Raises The Risk

MENAFN - GetNews)“People assume a dry summer means they're safe, but it can be the opposite. When the ground dries out, termites follow the moisture.” Spokesperson, ProConsult Building InspectionsPerth's dry summer can drive termites toward moisture in homes. ProConsult Building Inspections urges homeowners to repair leaks, improve drainage, keep timber away from soil and clear damp cardboard and clutter. Regular maintenance and professional timber pest inspections at least annually can help reduce the risk of costly termite damage, which most standard home insurance policies exclude.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - As Perth moves into its characteristically hot, dry summer, ProConsult Building Inspections is reminding homeowners that the season doesn't remove the termite threat it changes where it comes from. With natural moisture scarce across Western Australia's dry summer, termites are drawn toward the reliable damp found in and around homes, and ProConsult is urging residents to practise good“termite housekeeping” to reduce the risk.

Unlike the flying termites people notice swarming at certain times of year, the termites that damage homes are subterranean species that nest in the soil and forage outward in search of timber and moisture. In a dry summer, that moisture is harder to find in the open so leaking pipes, air-conditioning overflow, poor drainage and damp internal areas can quietly make a home one of the most attractive targets around.

“People assume a dry summer means they're safe, but it can be the opposite,” said a spokesperson for ProConsult Building Inspections.“When the ground dries out, termites follow the moisture and that's often the overflow from an air-conditioner, a slow leak under a vanity, or damp cardboard stored against a garage wall. Managing moisture and keeping those areas clear is one of the most effective things a homeowner can do.”

ProConsult points to several“termite housekeeping” measures recommended in its inspection reports, noting that conditions conducive to termite activity exist in all homes. Contributing factors may include, but are not limited to:



Moisture-prone areas. Air-conditioning overflow pipes, leaking taps and pipes, blocked gutters and poor drainage all create the damp conditions termites seek.

Maintenance-related issues. Unrepaired leaks, deteriorating seals and general wear can quietly create the moisture and access termites need.

Timber in or near ground contact. Garden edging, posts, sleepers and steps in close proximity to or in contact with the soil offer a direct path to the home.

Garages and storerooms. Cardboard boxes and stored items piled up against the walls often damp and in contact with the ground are a common concealed entry point into homes.

Bathrooms and wet areas. Termites are frequently found around damp vanity units, often travelling up the back of them, and around other moisture-affected internal fittings. The building perimeter. Good termite housekeeping and general property maintenance should be maintained at all times, particularly in wet areas, garages, storerooms and around the building perimeter.



Termite damage is a significant and costly risk: CSIRO research indicates around one in three Australian homes will experience termite attack in their lifetime, yet most standard home insurance policies exclude termite damage, leaving owners to cover repairs themselves.

ProConsult recommends that homeowners arrange a professional timber pest inspection at least every 12 months, as advised under the Australian Standards, and more often in higher-risk situations. ProConsult inspections are carried out by registered builders in line with Australian Standards AS 4349.1 and AS 4349.3, and include a visual assessment for termite activity alongside a structural review, with a detailed report typically provided within one business day.

“Ongoing maintenance and effective moisture management will assist in reducing the likelihood of future termite infestation,” the spokesperson added.“An inspection is a small cost compared with the damage termites can do unnoticed.”

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About ProConsult Building Inspections

ProConsult Building Inspections provides professional building and pest inspection services across Perth, Joondalup and surrounding suburbs. Conducted by registered builders in accordance with Australian Standards, ProConsult services include simple and comprehensive building and pest inspections, pre-auction and pre-sale inspections, building stages inspections, dilapidation reports, commercial and strata inspections, and consultancy assistance all backed by next-day reporting.

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