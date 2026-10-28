Pool And Spa Season Ahead: VJ Electrical Urges Safe, Compliant Electrical Connections

MENAFN - GetNews)“Water and electricity can be a deadly mix. Before summer arrives, have your pool and spa connections checked by a qualified electrician. A simple safety check now can help protect your family all season.” Owner, VJ ElectricalVJ Electrical urges Perth homeowners to prioritise pool and spa electrical safety ahead of summer. The company recommends using qualified electricians, checking safety switches, addressing warning signs such as tingling from fixtures, and booking inspections early to ensure safe, compliant connections and protect families.

AUSTRALIA - 28 October, 2026 - with summer approaching and households across Perth preparing to open pools and spas, VJ Electrical is urging homeowners not to overlook the electrical safety behind the fun, warning that unsafe or non-compliant connections around water can carry serious - even fatal - risks.

Pools, spas and the pumps, heaters and lighting that run them combine two things that must never be taken lightly together: water and electricity. As demand for pool and spa connections rises ahead of the warmer months, the experienced electrical firm is reminding residents that this work should always be carried out by a qualified electrician and backed by proper safety measures.

"Summer is when we see a rush of pool and spa work, and it's also when the risks are highest," said the owner of VJ Electrical. "Water and electricity are a dangerous mix if the job isn't done correctly. A safe, compliant connection isn't just about meeting the rules, it's about protecting your family and anyone who uses that pool or spa."

VJ Electrical highlights several points for homeowners heading into the season:



Use a qualified electrician. Pool, spa and pump connections involve real hazards and should never be treated as a DIY job or handed to an unqualified operator.

Check your safety switches. Residual current devices (RCDs) are a critical line of defense against electric shock. Homes should have working safety switches protecting relevant circuits.

Don't ignore warning signs. A tingling sensation from taps, pool equipment or metal fixtures can indicate a serious electrical fault that needs immediate attention. Get it checked before you dive in. A pre-summer electrical inspection can identify faults, ageing wiring or inadequate protection before pools and spas are back in regular use.

With more than 20 years of experience across residential, commercial and industrial electrical work, VJ Electrical provides pool and spa connections alongside safety switch installations, switchboard upgrades, smoke alarm installations, energy-efficient lighting and electrical inspections, travelling to customers across the Perth area.

"Our message for this time of year is simple - get it checked and get it done properly," the owner added. "A small amount of care now can prevent a tragedy later, and it means you can enjoy the summer with real peace of mind."

VJ Electrical encourages Perth-area homeowners to book pool, spa and general electrical safety checks early, before the peak of the summer season.

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About VJ Electrical

VJ Electrical is a Perth-based electrical contractor with more than 20 years of experience, servicing residential, commercial and industrial customers. The firm's services include spa and pool connections, safety switch installations, full switchboard upgrades, smoke alarm installations, energy-efficient lighting, EV charger installations, bore pump repairs, underground mains cable installations and electrical inspections.

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