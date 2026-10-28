The 11 Laws Of God Ask, Seek, Knock, Examines Faith, Moral Values, And Spiritual Responsibility

Arlington, Texas - October 28, 2026 - The 11 Laws of God-Ask, Seek, Knock presents a faith-centered examination of spiritual growth, moral responsibility, and the role of God in everyday life. The book addresses concerns about declining moral standards, strained family relationships, social pressures, and the search for meaning in a world shaped by digital distractions and competing values.

The manuscript centers on eleven spiritual laws that encourage a closer relationship with God through prayer, Scripture, faith, love, obedience, and ethical conduct. The opening chapter explores the Ten Commandments as a foundation for personal integrity, respect for others, and responsible living. Subsequent chapters examine the power of speech, the importance of placing God first, the purpose of creation, and the central role of love in human relationships.

Further chapters address the Holy Spirit as a source of guidance, the value of daily Scripture study, the practice of prayer, and the need for discernment when evaluating spiritual teachings. The final laws emphasize the responsibility to share God's Word and maintain faith through challenges, uncertainty, and personal struggles.

A central theme throughout the book connects spiritual conviction with practical action. The discussion extends beyond private worship to family life, community relationships, workplace conduct, and digital communication. Honesty, compassion, accountability, gratitude, and respect form recurring principles within the text.

The manuscript also examines the influence of modern culture on personal priorities. Social media, material ambition, public approval, and constant demands for attention serve as points of discussion about the challenges of maintaining spiritual focus. The book calls for reflection, discipline, and a renewed commitment to values grounded in faith.

Rather than presenting spiritual principles as abstract ideas, The 11 Laws of God-Ask, Seek, Knock frames faith as a daily practice that shapes decisions, relationships, and personal conduct. The recurring invitation to ask, seek, and knock draws on a biblical teaching about prayer and persistence, with an emphasis on sincere spiritual pursuit and trust in God.

The book addresses readers interested in Christian teachings, spiritual reflection, and the connection between faith and everyday responsibilities. Its eleven-law framework offers a structured examination of belief, conduct, and the pursuit of a life guided by divine principles.

For further information, inquiries, or interviews, please contact:

Contact Person: Adrian Blackmon IAMAB

Contact Email:...

Contact Phone Number: 951-414-9324

About the Author

Adrian Blackmon on 47 years of personal testimony, life challenges, lessons, and experiences of faith to present a message centered on God, mercy, and spiritual responsibility. A commitment to the teachings of Scripture, the Ten Commandments, and the Golden Rule informs the manuscript. The author's stated purpose centers on encouraging faith, strengthening moral values, promoting compassion, and guiding readers toward a closer relationship with God.