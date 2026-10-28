Design-Driven Brand Power: Forthing Redefines The Aesthetics Of Global Automotive Living

As the global Auto motive market continues to evolve, competition is no longer just about technical specifications and performance figures-it's about emotional resonance and user perception. Forthing fully embraces this shift, redefining the global vision of the ideal vehicle through a“human-centered design” philosophy that spans from design language to driving experience, from material aesthetics to intelligent interaction.

Cross-Cultural Aesthetic Fusion: Balancing Eastern Philosophy with Global Trends

Forthing constantly explores the intersection of Eastern and Western design languages. Its flagship Suv,Forthing T5 EVO, features dynamic lines, split headlights, and a bold front fascia-creating strong visual impact that appeals to younger drivers worldwide. Meanwhile, the premium MPV Forthing V9 incorporates symmetrical, balanced, and inclusive elements rooted in Eastern aesthetics, with a clean, dignified exterior tailored to the tastes of global business and family users.

Every model launched internationally is the result of extensive market research into local design preferences. For instance, the Forthing S7 in Europe emphasizes aerodynamic lines and fluid form, while the Forthing V9 variant for the Middle East features powerful chrome accents and luxury-inspired color palettes.

User Experience at the Core: From "Functionality" to "Emotional Value"

Forthing has always prioritized user needs over technical excess. From the moment one enters the cabin, every detail reflects the brand's focus on comfort, interaction, and warmth.

Take the Forthing UTour (M4), for example-it offers a flexible 7-seat layout ideal for large families and road trips. The central multimedia screen and intelligent voice control system ensure seamless connectivity, while eco-friendly materials and soundproofing deliver a premium sensory experience.

Moreover, Forthing has launched the“Voice of the Driver” global initiative to collect real-world user feedback from multiple regions. This enables regular OTA updates and HMI (human-machine interaction) enhancements, creating an ever-evolving and user-centric ecosystem.

Global Collaboration: Serving Global Users with Global Vision

Forthing vehicles are not simply“exported”-they are co-created. The brand has established a multinational design and R&D network spanning China, Germany, Italy, and Dubai. This enables every vehicle to embody diverse cultural inspirations and aesthetics.

From infotainment language settings to voice recognition, from driving modes to seat ergonomics, Forthing fine-tunes its products to meet local expectations-strengthening user engagement and cultural connection.

For example, the European version of the Forthing S7 EV features an optimized battery management system tailored to cold climates, while the Forthing T5 EVO sold in Latin America incorporates adaptive driving assist systems refined for local road conditions.

Redefining Mobility: More Than a Car, A Lifestyle

For Forthing, the true value of mobility lies not just in reaching a destination-but in how you experience the journey. That's why the brand is expanding its vision from cars to lifestyle:



Launching branded lifestyle accessories such as smart wearables and camping gear

Hosting“Forthing Roadtrip” story conteststo engage overseas fans and encourage emotional storytelling Establishing overseas user experience centersand organizing brand immersion days to create memorable, personal connections

Step by step, Forthing is transforming from a carmaker into a global lifestyle brand with cultural warmth and aesthetic appeal.

In Conclusion: Let the World See a Different Forthing

As the automotive world moves toward a future of human-vehicle synergy, Forthing is pioneering a path defined by design, driven by the user, and connected through global culture.

This is more than the evolution of a brand-it is a gentle yet powerful expression of China's intelligent manufacturing reaching the world.

About Us

Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. as one of the national large scale enterprises, is an auto limited company built by Liuzhou Industrial Holdings Corporation and Dongfeng Auto Corporation.