Senior Lecturer in Information and Communication Technologies, CQUniversity Australia

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Dr Mahmoud Elkhodr is a Senior Lecturer in ICT at CQUniversity Australia and co-developer of the Structured AI-Guided Education (SAGE) framework, a research program investigating how generative AI can be embedded responsibly into higher education teaching and assessment. SAGE has been validated through seven peer-reviewed studies involving over 500 students across multiple Australian university campuses, and three SAGE resources have been selected by TEQSA for inclusion in its national Generative AI Knowledge Hub.

His broader research spans cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and blockchain technologies. He is the author of Next-Generation Smart Cities (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis) and holds over 2,200 citations. He serves as IEEE NSW Section Nomination Chairman and has previously held positions including Academic Director at Victoria University Sydney campus.



2025–present Senior lecturer, Central Queensland University 2016–2018 Course coordinator, Victoria University

2016 Western Sydney University, PhD



2018 Enabling Technologies and Architectures for Next-Generation Networking Capabilities, 2017 Networks of the Future: Architectures, Technologies, and Implementations,

IEEE NSW Section Nomination Chairman

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