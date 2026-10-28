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Silver Imports Surge At India's Bullion Exchange After New Licensing Rules

Silver Imports Surge At India's Bullion Exchange After New Licensing Rules


Date: 2026-10-28 09:00:40

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's only international bullion exchange is seeing a revival in activity, driven by silver imports after a regulatory change made licences mandatory for certain categories of the metal.

The India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) recorded trades of 570 metric tonnes of silver in the three months since August, after seeing no trades over the preceding year, while spot gold imports stood at just 0.3 tonnes.

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Live Mint

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