Silver Imports Surge At India's Bullion Exchange After New Licensing Rules

The India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) recorded trades of 570 metric tonnes of silver in the three months since August, after seeing no trades over the preceding year, while spot gold imports stood at just 0.3 tonnes.

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