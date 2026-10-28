MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Costa Rican Research Company Peptides Costa Rica Supports Local Athletic Excellence Through Strategic Partnership

San José Province, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peptides Costa Rica, a research peptide information resource based in Atenas, Alajuela, announces its sponsorship of professional boxer Ziggy Myrie Samudio. The partnership reflects the company's commitment to supporting Costa Rican athletes pursuing competitive excellence. Operating from its headquarters in the Central Valley region, Peptides Costa Rica provides transparent access to research peptide information and resources for clients worldwide seeking wellness optimization.

Peptides Costa Rica has partnered with professional boxer Ziggy Myrie Samudio, marking a significant expansion of the company's community involvement in Costa Rica. This sponsorship demonstrates the organization's dedication to advancing athletic performance and supporting local talent within the competitive boxing community.

Peptides Costa Rica has built its reputation on providing comprehensive information resources and maintaining transparency in all client interactions. The company recognizes that professional athletes like Samudio require access to reliable, accurate information about research peptides and wellness optimization strategies. This partnership aligns with the organization's core mission of delivering trustworthy guidance to clients seeking to understand peptide science.









Peptides Costa Rica

Ziggy Myrie Samudio's boxing career exemplifies the determination and discipline that resonate with Peptides Costa Rica 's values. As a professional athlete competing at the highest levels, Samudio represents the commitment to excellence that drives individuals across Costa Rica and throughout Central America. The sponsorship enables Peptides Costa Rica to contribute directly to supporting athletic achievement within the region.

A company representative stated: "Supporting Ziggy's athletic journey allows us to demonstrate our commitment to the Costa Rican community and professional sports development. We believe in backing athletes who embody dedication and excellence in their respective disciplines. This partnership reflects our broader mission to provide resources that support wellness and performance optimization for clients pursuing their goals."

How Peptides Costa Rica Provides Transparent Information Resources

Peptides Costa Rica distinguishes itself through clear communication and straightforward pricing structures that eliminate hidden fees or complex tier systems. Clients accessing the Peptides Costa Rica catalog encounter transparent pricing from the first interaction, with volume discounts available for orders of five or more units without membership requirements or minimum spending thresholds. The organization's commitment to direct communication ensures that clients in Atenas, San Isidro, and surrounding communities receive consistent, professional service.

Product quality maintenance represents a critical operational priority for the organization. All products arrive in lyophilized form and remain stored within the company's on-site cold storage facilities maintained at 2–8°C from arrival through dispatch, eliminating delays associated with third-party warehouse inventory management. This controlled environment ensures product integrity throughout the distribution chain, benefiting clients who depend on reliable information and resources for their wellness research initiatives.

Streamlined Ordering Process and Client Support

The company has implemented automated systems designed to reduce common ordering complications encountered through standard checkout procedures. By verifying inventory before payment processing, Peptides Costa Rica delivers a smoother transaction experience that minimizes payment issues and inventory discrepancies. Clients throughout Alajuela Province and beyond access these streamlined processes while maintaining direct contact with the company's support team for personalized assistance.

Client loyalty drives the company's operational philosophy and service development priorities. Peptides Costa Rica 's testimonials section documents customer experiences that reflect the organization's commitment to high-quality products paired with dependable customer service. The company's local service model emphasizes personal relationships, ensuring efficient communication and clear information exchange regardless of client location.

A company spokesperson emphasized: "Our sponsorship of Ziggy Myrie Samudio reflects the trust our clients place in our commitment to excellence. We maintain the same dedication to transparency and quality that defines our peptide information services. Whether supporting an elite athlete or providing detailed product information, we prioritize clear communication and reliable service delivery."

Peptides Costa Rica Key Features and Facts

Service Location: Provincia de Alajuela, Atenas, El Oasis, 20501, Costa Rica

Core Service Offerings: Research peptide information resources; transparent pricing and product catalog access; personal customer communication support; on-site cold storage and quality control

Operational Features: Lyophilized product format; controlled temperature storage (2–8°C); volume discounts available; automated yet transparent checkout processes

Client Access Methods: Online platform ordering; direct team communication; mobile app integration through helpful peptide tracker mobile app; social media engagement

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What makes Peptides Costa Rica's pricing structure different from other research peptide information providers?

A: Peptides Costa Rica eliminates hidden fees through fully transparent pricing with no membership requirements or minimum spending tiers. Volume discounts of 15% automatically apply to orders of five or more units of the same product before payment processing.

Q: How does Peptides Costa Rica maintain product quality through the distribution process?

A: All products remain stored within on-site cold storage facilities maintained at 2–8°C from arrival through dispatch, preventing delays caused by third-party warehouse management. This controlled environment ensures consistent product integrity for clients throughout Costa Rica and internationally.

Q: What geographic areas does Peptides Costa Rica serve?

A: Headquartered in Atenas within Alajuela Province, Peptides Costa Rica serves clients throughout Costa Rica and provides international shipping to clients worldwide. The company's local Costa Rican presence enables personalized service for regional clients while maintaining global accessibility.

Q: How can clients access Peptides Costa Rica's information resources and catalog?

A: Clients can browse the complete product selection through the online platform or contact the team directly using the contact information provided. Direct communication options ensure clients receive personalized guidance for their research peptide information needs.

Follow Peptides Costa Rica on Instagram for updates on company initiatives, including the Ziggy Myrie Samudio sponsorship and ongoing client testimonials. Visit Peptides Costa Rica to access comprehensive information resources and begin exploring available products.

About Peptides Costa Rica

Peptides Costa Rica operates as a research peptide information resource provider based in Atenas, Alajuela, delivering transparent pricing and detailed product information to clients pursuing wellness optimization. The organization maintains on-site cold storage facilities and implements direct communication protocols to ensure reliable service for regional and international clients. Peptides Costa Rica serves communities throughout Central America while supporting local initiatives like professional athlete sponsorships.

Learn more at peptidescostarica.net.

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Contact:

Peptides Costa Rica

Provincia de Alajuela, Atenas, El Oasis, 20501, Costa Rica

+50684046973

peptidescostarica.net

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Research Use and Medical Disclaimer: Products referenced by Peptides Costa Rica are intended strictly for laboratory research purposes and are not intended for human or veterinary consumption, treatment, diagnosis, prevention, or personal use. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice or a recommendation regarding the use or administration of any peptide or research compound. Research products should be handled only by appropriately qualified individuals and in accordance with applicable laws and safety requirements. Peptides Costa Rica's sponsorship of Ziggy Myrie Samudio does not represent or imply that he uses, consumes, administers, or endorses any research peptide product.

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Peptides Costa Rica Announces Sponsorship of Professional Boxer Ziggy Myrie Samudio