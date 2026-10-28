Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparedness For Punjab Assembly 2027

ECI Reviews Preparedness for 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday conducted a district-wise review of poll preparedness for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The ECI delegation comprised Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna, and Director General (Media) Ashish Goyal. During the meeting, the delegation held detailed interactions with all 23 District Election Officers, Commissioners of Police, and Senior Superintendents of Police, who delivered comprehensive presentations detailing the status of election readiness in their respective districts.

The visiting officials emphasised strict compliance with ECI guidelines, complete transparency in administrative processes, timely execution of pre-poll activities, and robust enforcement measures across the state. Reassuring the delegation, the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab affirmed that all election-related tasks would be executed diligently and within stipulated timelines, adhering strictly to the instructions of the Election Commission to guarantee free, fair, transparent, and inclusive polls.

Public Issues Raised by BJP Delegation

Earlier, Hardev Singh Ubha, Senior Leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab, met Harjit Singh Grewal, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, at the Commission's office in New Delhi and raised several important public issues concerning Punjab and Mohali. During the meeting, Ubha highlighted concerns relating to drug abuse and the alleged death of a young man in Mansa, recurring fires at the Phase 5 dumping ground in Mohali, the lack of canal water supply in several residential areas and villages, fair compensation for farmers affected by land acquisition in Sector 87, and the prolonged delay in the construction of a bridge connecting Sectors 66/67 with Sectors 80/81.

He requested that these matters be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for appropriate intervention and timely resolution in the public interest. He raised the issue of the tragic death of Daljit Singh alias Jeeta, son of Sardar Jarnail Singh and a resident of Village Bhamme Kalan, District Mansa, allegedly due to a drug overdose, during the meeting.

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