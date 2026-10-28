Velocity Capital Group's Jay Avigdor Announces Book Pre-Orders And Upcoming Podcast Chewing Glass

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Need It, Don't Want It, a business memoir told in reverse, publishes December 8, 2026, and the podcast will feature founders on the setbacks behind their companies.



Jay Avigdor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Velocity Capital Group, today announced that his book, Need It, Don't Want It: The Business Lessons No One Asks for, No One Tells You, but Everyone Needs, is available for pre-order on Amazon ahead of its December 8, 2026 publication by Advantage Books. Avigdor also announced Chewing Glass, an upcoming podcast about the challenges of being an entrepreneur, premiering in November, 2026. Both projects focus on the hard, gritty side of building a business.



The book tells the story of Velocity Capital Group in reverse. It opens in Chapter 12, with the company established, and works back through setbacks with financing, staff and the pandemic to the company's first days. The frame is a teenager who asks Avigdor to mentor him and is taught the lessons from the end to the beginning. Each chapter closes with takeaways and "Need It Notes" that ask readers to apply the ideas to their own businesses.

"If you can take a faster punch, and you can take more punches than the other guy, that's who's going to win," said Jay Avigdor, Chairman and CEO of Velocity Capital Group. In the book, Avigdor writes about "the days when I had to question whether I could turn my ambitions into reality." In an early trade review, BookLife by Publishers Weekly wrote: "Avigdor's stories and enthusiasm give Need It, Don't Want It welcome heart and humanity. This high-energy account cleverly lays bare the lessons founders learn when facing uncomfortable problems." IndieReader called the book "an honest, structurally inventive account of building a business from the ground up that proves most persuasive in the chapters where the lessons come from various setbacks and failures."



Chewing Glass takes its name from Avigdor's description of what running a company feels like: being a CEO, he says, is mostly chewing glass. Rather than asking guests how they succeeded, the show will ask founders and business owners about what nearly ended their businesses, including missed payroll, bad hires, bad investors, and the setbacks founders usually keep private, and how they got through them.

"If you've gone through a world of pain and you're still standing, I want to hear your story and how you got through it," Avigdor said. "We're going to talk about the pain, the blood, the sweat, the tears, the hardship."



For Avigdor, the measure of a founder is what the business did for its people, not cars or money.

"Show me you emptied your personal bank account to make sure your employees got food on the table," he said.



Need It, Don't Want It will be published in hardcover and Kindle editions.



About Jay Avigdor



Jay Avigdor is Chairman and CEO of Velocity Capital Group, which he founded in 2018 from a folding table in a spare bedroom on Long Island. He entered alternative business finance as a teenager and has spent nearly two decades in the field. He is the author of Need It, Don't Want It and the host of the upcoming podcast Chewing Glass.



About Velocity Capital Group



Velocity Capital Group is a financial services company focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to businesses. The company uses technology, data-driven underwriting, and institutional operating practices to evaluate and provide business capital.



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Velocity Capital Group

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