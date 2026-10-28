Labarna AI Releases Film Examining Why AI-Generated Software Demos Fail In Real Business Operations

Labarna AI's 8-minute film“Engineered to Survive” shows why software built from one AI chat prompt fails in real operations and what it takes to run.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Labarna AI, the AI and software company operated by TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, has released“Engineered to Survive,” an eight-minute film that examines a growing problem for businesses adopting artificial intelligence: software generated from a single prompt in an AI chat tool can look finished within minutes, yet lacks the systems a real business needs to operate safely every day.

The film is available to watch at . /

“Somewhere right now, someone has a big idea and a chat window,” said Steven Foster, Founder and CEO of Labarna AI.“A minute later they have something that looks like the entire operating system for their business. It isn't. It's a picture of a platform. The part that has to survive customers, mistakes and the worst day of the year hasn't even started.”

The film sets out three issues that, in the company's view, are often overlooked when businesses rely on AI-generated software.

The first is what the film calls the demo ceiling. A chat prompt produces a demo: a front end designed for the day everything works. The film walks through what happens on the days that do not, using scenarios from construction, healthcare, logistics, legal, mortgage and insurance. These include a progress billing sent with an incorrect retainage, a patient able to view another patient's records, a freight load lost overnight, an auditor asking who approved a change, and a departing employee who still holds system access. None of these situations appear in a demo, and each can carry serious financial, legal or regulatory consequences.

The second is cost. To turn a demo into a working operation, the money, data, outside systems and automated AI agents must be connected through an application programming interface, or API, which bills for every unit of text the AI models process. These units are known as tokens. The film shows how every agent, check, retry and recovery is metered per token, and describes founders without technical backgrounds who spend months and significant sums before arriving at a system that is costly to run and difficult to diagnose.

The third is the assumption, common in boardrooms, that an internal IT team can build the same thing. The film does not question the talent of internal teams. It focuses instead on what it takes to run such a system in production. According to Labarna, its own platforms coordinate up to three hundred specialist agents across seven leading AI models, checking and correcting one another continuously. The film estimates that standing up comparable infrastructure internally typically takes twelve to eighteen months, a substantial budget and a dedicated team.

“It's not a project,” Foster said.“It's a company you'd have to become, one that runs a scale of machinery you can't see and can't prompt your way to.”

The film then describes the system Labarna has built in response. The company reports that it has processed more than two trillion tokens over four years of live client production. That experience is combined with Foster's 28 years in payments, software and company building, and with lessons drawn from the company's client work. All of it informs the company's own AI engine, which directs the frontier AI models Labarna works with during each build and after launch.

Labarna states that this approach allows it to deliver production platforms in thirty days. The film follows one anonymized client build from mobilization on day one to a live platform on day thirty, with full code turnover to the client after MVP testing. The company applies the same thirty-day model across the 21 industries it serves.

The film also addresses ownership. Labarna clients own the source code written for them, which is neither licensed nor rented. The engine that runs underneath, covering agents, orchestration and token use, is offered as a monthly program tuned to keep operating costs to a minimum, and clients may instead connect their own API keys and run the platform without it.

“Use ChatGPT. Use Claude. They are remarkable tools for answers,” Foster said.“But the answer is the cheap part now. The system that holds when it's live, that's the business.”

About Labarna AI

Labarna AI is the public brand of TFSF Ventures FZ-LLC, licensed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, with offices in Business Bay, Dubai. The company designs and builds production AI, websites and software platforms, AI search authority and automated payment systems, delivered to clients as their own technology. More information is available at .

Aisha Amin

TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC

+971 4 275 6376

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Labarna AI Releases Film Examining Why AI-Generated Software Demos Fail in Real Business Operations News Provided By TFSF Ventures FZ, LLC October 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.