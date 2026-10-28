Cashmere And Sunmedia Announce Partnership To Bring Premium Licensed Content To Japan's Enterprise AI Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Enabling Japanese companies to access trusted global content for AI and RAG apps; creating future opportunities for Japanese publishers in the global AI market

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cashmere, a US-based AI content licensing platform, and Sunmedia Co., Ltd., a Japanese content solutions company with more than 60 years of experience in scholarly information and licensing services, today announced a strategic partnership to bring premium licensed content to Japan's rapidly growing enterprise AI market.The partnership combines Cashmere's content licensing infrastructure and global publisher network with Sunmedia's established relationships with Japanese corporations, research institutions, universities, and publishers. Together, the companies aim to make trusted international content available for enterprise generative AI applications, particularly Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems, while ensuring appropriate licensing, intellectual property protection, and commercial use rights.Addressing the Growing Demand for Licensed Content in Enterprise AIAs Japanese companies accelerate the adoption of generative AI, many are developing internal AI assistants, knowledge management platforms, and RAG-based applications to improve research, decision-making, and business productivity. While these systems increasingly integrate internal corporate information, access to reliable external content remains a significant challenge. Companies need authoritative, up-to-date information that can be legally incorporated into AI applications, with clear licensing terms and appropriate usage rights. Cashmere's proprietary licensing infrastructure enables publishers to make their premium content available to AI applications while maintaining control over their intellectual property. Through this partnership, Sunmedia will introduce Cashmere's licensed content solutions to Japanese enterprises, research organizations, and AI technology providers, helping them address the growing need for trusted external information in AI-driven business environments.Bringing Global Premium Content to Japan's Enterprise AI EcosystemThe initial focus of the partnership will be to develop licensing opportunities for international premium content in Japan. Sunmedia will work with Japanese companies and AI solution providers to identify content requirements and develop commercial licensing arrangements for enterprise AI applications.Potential use cases include:- Enterprise RAG and internal AI assistants: Integrating licensed external content with internal corporate knowledge to support more reliable AI-generated responses.- Research and development intelligence: Providing access to trusted scientific, technical, and industry information for research-driven companies.- Business intelligence and strategic decision-making: Enabling AI applications to use authoritative external information for market research, competitive analysis, and business planning.- Specialized AI applications: Supporting AI developers and solution providers that require high-quality licensed content for industry-specific services.Sunmedia will lead business development, customer engagement, and local licensing activities in Japan. The company will also collaborate with technology partners to support the integration and implementation of licensed content into customers' AI environments.Creating Future Opportunities for Japanese Content OwnersBeyond its initial focus on the Japanese enterprise AI market, the partnership will also explore opportunities to bring Japanese premium content to the global AI ecosystem. Japan has a wealth of valuable content produced by publishers, newspaper companies, scholarly societies, and other information providers. As global AI companies seek more diverse, high-quality, and multilingual content, Japanese content owners may find new opportunities to reach international markets. By combining Cashmere's global network and licensing infrastructure with Sunmedia's local relationships and expertise, the companies aim to help Japanese content owners explore new licensing models and revenue opportunities while protecting their intellectual property.Executive CommentsJonathan Munk, CEO, Cashmere Inc.“Japan is an important market for enterprise AI adoption, and access to trusted, properly licensed content will be increasingly essential as companies develop more sophisticated AI applications. Sunmedia brings extensive experience in scholarly information services, content licensing, and strong relationships with Japanese enterprises and research institutions. Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding access to premium international content in Japan and supporting the development of a sustainable AI content ecosystem.”Koji Yamashita, President and CEO, Sunmedia Co., Ltd.“Japanese companies are rapidly moving from experimenting with generative AI to implementing it in their daily business operations. As enterprise AI and RAG applications become more widely adopted, access to trusted external content with appropriate licensing rights is becoming a critical requirement. For more than 60 years, Sunmedia has connected international information providers with Japanese research institutions and corporations. Our partnership with Cashmere is a natural extension of this experience into the AI era. We see a significant opportunity to help Japanese organizations make better use of AI by providing access to high-quality licensed content. At the same time, we hope to create new opportunities for Japanese publishers and content owners to participate in the global AI market in the future.”About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy. Cashmere's $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, visit .About Sunmedia Co., Ltd.Founded in 1964, Sunmedia is a Japan-based content solutions company connecting global publishers and information providers with universities, research institutions, and corporations across Japan. Building on more than 60 years of expertise in scholarly information and content licensing, Sunmedia is expanding into AI-driven knowledge solutions and new content business models, connecting Japan's knowledge with global innovation.For more information, visit .Media ContactsCashmere:...Sunmedia:...

Media

Cashmere

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cashmere and Sunmedia Announce Partnership to Bring Premium Licensed Content to Japan's Enterprise AI Market News Provided By Cashmere October 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.