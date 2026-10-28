B'alam Invites A More Peaceful Holiday Season Through Luxury Wellness Scents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rooted in neuro aromatherapy, three signature fragrances invite personal rituals to enliven, ground, and relax.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B'alam, the luxury wellness scent brand, invites a more peaceful holiday season through fragrance rituals that encourage moments of presence, connection and renewal. Informed by neuroaromatherapy, its candles and diffusers explore scent as a sense of place-a way to feel grounded wherever the season takes you.Crafted by master perfumers with essential oils and Emotiwaves fragrance technology, B'alam's three signature compositions bring an emotional intention to fine fragrance. Spectral Awakening, Sacred Roots and Midnight Ritual are conceived around distinct states of being: enlivened, grounded and relaxed.The collection includes Spectral Awakening-As Seen In Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Issue 2025-alongside complementary scents for rituals that move from the energy of morning to the stillness of evening.B'alam approaches olfactory biohacking through scent as an accessible wellness practice: using fragrance intentionally as a sensory cue to pause, shift attention, and create space for a different state of mind. Drawing inspiration from scent's connection to emotion and memory, the brand places fragrance within a broader practice of caring for personal well-being.B'alam centers on the idea that a simple scent ritual can be an invitation to return to yourself. A fragrance can become a personal sense of place-something familiar that helps you mark a moment and make room for how you want to feel.Three Fragrances. Three Personal Rituals.Spectral Awakening | EnlivenPalo santo and citrus meet in a luminous composition conceived for fresh beginnings. A companion to morning intention-setting or a pause between commitments, Spectral Awakening invites an atmosphere of possibility and renewal.Sacred Roots | GroundAn earthy, enveloping fragrance that invites reconnection. Paired with quiet reflection or a moment of stillness, Sacred Roots offers a sensory anchor amid the movement of the season.Midnight Ritual | RelaxAn intimate fragrance conceived for the transition into evening. Accompanying a quieter pace, Midnight Ritual invites the day to soften and a personal wind-down ritual to begin.For holiday gifting, B'alam offers a considered expression of care: an invitation to explore what restores, inspires or brings a sense of peace. Each fragrance can become part of a personal wellness ritual, carried beyond the season and into the new year.The collection is available as candles and diffusers at . Explore the three signature fragrances and use code GIVEAFEELING at checkout for 20% off through November 2026.About B'alamB'alam is a luxury wellness scent brand Informed by neuro-aromatherapy, B'alam brings together master perfumery, essential oils, and Emotiwaves fragrance technology to explore the relationship between scent, ritual and emotional well-being. Its candles and diffusers are created around three intentions: enliven, ground, and relax.Media ContactBig Picture PRAmy Cunha...415.350.3154

Amy Cunha

Big Picture PR

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

B'alam Invites a More Peaceful Holiday Season Through Luxury Wellness Scents News Provided By Big Picture PR October 29, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.