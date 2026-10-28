Collins Family Movers Serves Goodyear, Avondale, Buckeye And Litchfield Park From Its Goodyear AZ Office

Collins Family Movers

With 15 years of experience and 10,000+ customers, Collins Family Movers runs local, long distance and commercial moves across the West Valley from Goodyear.

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-run moving company with more than 15 years of experience and over 10,000 satisfied customers, is serving Goodyear, Avondale, Buckeye and Litchfield Park from its office at 15150 W Park Pl, Suite 215, in Goodyear, Arizona. The location allows the company to support one of the fastest-growing regions in the Phoenix metro with crews who live and work in the West Valley.The West Valley has seen steady growth as families and businesses move into new neighborhoods, master-planned communities and commercial developments. Goodyear alone is home to more than 118,000 residents, and nearby Avondale, Buckeye and Litchfield Park continue to attract new homeowners. By basing its Arizona team in Goodyear, Collins Family Movers can reach these communities quickly, plan around local traffic and heat, and keep moves on schedule.Collins Family Movers built its reputation in the Chicago area, where it has been featured by Forbes Home among Chicago moving companies. The company brought the same family-run approach to Arizona, giving West Valley residents access to an established brand with local crews. Customers in the region have rewarded that approach with strong Google ratings, and the company's reviews frequently highlight fair prices, professionalism and careful packing.As one of the established local movers in Goodyear AZ, Collins Family Movers handles moves within Goodyear and between neighboring cities, including Avondale, Buckeye and Litchfield Park, along with Estrella Mountain Ranch, Tolleson and surrounding West Valley communities.From its Goodyear office, the company provides a full range of services, including local and long distance moving, residential and apartment moves, commercial relocations, packing services, piano moving, large item moving and labor-only help for customers loading PODS containers or rental trucks.For businesses, the team plans office, retail and larger facility moves to reduce downtime so operations can resume quickly. For families, crews use quality packing materials and proven techniques to protect furniture, keepsakes and fragile items in transit.The Goodyear office is open seven days a week, from 6 AM to 9 PM, giving customers flexibility to schedule moves and reach the team around work and family commitments.Collins Family Movers operates under USDOT# 2789784 and continues to grow through referrals and repeat customers. For residents comparing Goodyear AZ movers, the company offers free, no-obligation estimates by phone or online.About Collins Family MoversCollins Family Movers is a family-run moving company with more than 15 years of experience and over 10,000 satisfied customers. With service in Illinois and Arizona, the company provides local, long distance, residential, commercial and specialty moving services. Its Arizona office in Goodyear serves Goodyear, Avondale, Buckeye, Litchfield Park and communities across the West Valley.

Richard Supran

Collins Family Movers

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Collins Family Movers Serves Goodyear, Avondale, Buckeye and Litchfield Park From Its Goodyear AZ Office News Provided By Rotate Digital October 29, 2026, 00:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, World & Regional



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