Infinite Electronics, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Infinite Electronics Showcases Engineered Connectivity Solutions at electronica 2026

29.10.2026 / 00:15 CET/CEST

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Engineered Connectivity from operating companies Bulgin, L-com, Pasternack, Transtector, PolyPhaser, Capable and KC Industrie address industrial, AI and energy applications MUNICH, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, a global manufacturer of specialized connectivity solutions, will exhibit at electronica 2026 Hall A3, Stand 241



"Our customers face complex requirements that require solutions spanning multiple product categories, and our engineering expertise and product offering means we can partner with them throughout the processes," said Nick Young, President & General Manager of Infinite Electronics' Industrial & ICC Business Units. "A drone programme, for example, needs antennas, sealed connectors and surge protection. Most engineers have to source them from three suppliers. We have Pasternack antennas, Bulgin connectors and Transtector surge protection, so with Infinite it's one conversation with experts who operate as a true technology partner in developing the solution." At the booth, visitors can experience product demonstrations, speak directly with industry experts, and explore high-performance connectivity solutions built for demanding applications. An interactive display will showcase products using RF tags that automatically trigger relevant information on overhead screens, while touchscreens across the stand provide detailed technical specifications. The stand will feature Bulgin's new hybrid circular connectors, which are part of its 6000 Series Buccaneer range

Industrial cabling and components from L-com, including advanced Ethernet cabling for high-performance transmission and data management in data centres.

Custom specialty cables, cable harnessing and assembly from Capable and KC Industrie, manufactured in-house.

Drone antennas, including new multi-constellation GNSS models with anti-jamming technology Surge protection from Transtector and PolyPhaser, which protect against damaging electrical surges and can be used across data centre and communications infrastructure, including antennas, coaxial connections, cabling and wireless systems. Visit Hall A3, Stand 241 to meet with Infinite Electronics experts and explore solutions for specific application needs. To learn more about Infinite Electronics' connectivity solutions, visit . About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics powers a global portfolio of specialized connectivity companies that design, manufacture and deliver reliable engineered solutions worldwide. Built as a unified platform for speed, scale and reliability, the company combines shared infrastructure, best-in-class logistics and deep engineering expertise to support mission-critical connectivity needs. Through scalable global operations and rapid development capabilities, Infinite helps customers accelerate innovation and bring new ideas to market. Learn more at







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