Assam Assembly Opposition Leader Backs State Child Marriage Crackdown

Opposition Support for Anti-Child Marriage Drive

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Wazed Ali Choudhary, has backed the state government's crackdown on child marriage, asserting that if anyone is involved, arresting them is the right action. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Choudhary said that through their NGOs, they are also making significant efforts to prevent child marriage in the state.“We certainly cannot support child marriage. If someone has engaged in child marriage, then arresting them is the right course of action. Through our NGOs, we are making significant efforts within our society to prevent child marriage. The steps taken by the government are correct," he said.

Government Update on Ongoing Crackdown

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 524 people had been arrested and 441 cases registered across the state as part of the ongoing crackdown on child marriage, reiterating that those involved in the practice would not be spared. In a post on X, Sarma on Wednesday shared an update on the crackdown and said the figures were recorded as of 5 pm.“A quick update on #ChildMarriageCrackdown: As of 17:00hrs today, 524 culprits have been arrested and 441 cases have been registered," the CM wrote.

Dhubri District Records Highest Detentions

Meanwhile, Dhubri district in Assam has reportedly recorded the highest number of detentions in the renewed anti-child marriage drive launched following directions from the Chief Minister. As a result, Police have detained 63 people from areas under nine police stations in Dhubri district in connection with alleged child marriage cases. The detainees reportedly include people accused of involvement in child marriages, as well as parents and guardians. According to available information, 18 people were detained from Dhubri Sadar police station limits, 8 from Gauripur, 15 from Golakganj, 1 from Agomoni, 2 from Tamarhat, 9 from Bilasipara, 5 from Chapar and 5 from Fakirganj. The latest crackdown marks a renewed push against child marriage across Assam, with Dhubri once again emerging as a major focus of the police operation. (ANI)

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