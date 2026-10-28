Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds Crucial Meetings On Land Rights

CM Sarma Discusses Tribal Land Rights in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a two-day tour to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, held two crucial meetings on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh. Various land-related issues concerning the indigenous people of several districts in Upper and Northern Assam were discussed during the meetings.

In the first meeting, which was attended by the District Commissioners of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli, along with forest department officials and representatives of tribal organisations, discussions were held regarding the problems faced by tribal people concerning the revenue department.

Focus on Indigenous Community Land Settlement

In the second meeting, held in the presence of representatives from various organisations of the Moran and Matak communities, land-related matters of the people of both communities were deliberated upon. Held with the objective of ensuring the land rights of the indigenous people of Upper Assam, both meetings underscored the needs of resolving the problems faced by the public in settling land-related complaints and objections.

Reviewing Mission Basundhara and Future Initiatives

The meetings also discussed the allotment of up to 50 bighas of land to tribal families, as well as reviewing the unresolved cases of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and 3.0 under Mission Basundhara 4.0. In the first meeting, CM Sarma made it clear that the State Government's efforts to protect the land rights of tribal families and grant them permanent ownership of land will continue. The Chief Minister further stated that the government would resolve the land-related issues and disputes of every eligible tribal family proactively.

Chairing the second meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the guidelines formulated under Mission Basundhara 4.0 for the Moran and Matak communities will be uploaded on the portal. He informed that to facilitate online land applications, training will be provided to a section of youth from both communities in the districts inhabited by the Moran and Matak people.

The Chief Minister also assured several steps, including extending the time for premium submission, eliminating the issue of land settlement, etc within the stipulated timeframe. He added that the government's efforts to mitigate the land-related grievances of the Moran and Matak people will continue.

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