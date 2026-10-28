Shareholders OK Daily Dividends For Four Preferred Stocks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin -focused treasury firm Strategy has moved to bring more frequent cash returns to investors by changing how its preferred shares pay dividends. Shareholders approved amendments that will let four Strategy preferred stocks shift from semi-monthly or quarterly dividend schedules to daily accrual and daily payments-without altering the annual dividend rates.

According to the company's announcement, preliminary results showed 99.3% of votes cast in favor. The change is aimed at shrinking the gap between when dividends are earned and when holders receive cash, while also supporting liquidity and price stability in Strategy's preferred share line-up.

Strategy shareholders approved amendments by 99.3% of votes to move four preferred securities to daily dividend payments. Dividends will accrue daily, including weekends and holidays, with annual rates unchanged. Planned start dates differ by security: STRC begins Nov. 2, while STRF, STRK, and STRD are scheduled for Jan. 4, 2027. Strategy's preferred dividend yields range from 8% to 12%, and STRC currently carries a variable rate set at 12%. Strategy's daily-dividend adjustment arrives after fellow Bitcoin treasury company Strive already introduced a daily-dividend structure earlier this year.

Key takeawaysStrategy's preferred shares shift to daily accrual

In a press release dated Wednesday, Strategy said the approved amendments apply to its four preferred securities: STRF, STRC, STRK, and STRD. Under the new terms, dividends will no longer follow the prior semi-monthly or quarterly cadence; instead, dividends will accrue daily and be paid daily.

The company stressed that the move is intended to reduce the delay between earning dividends and receiving cash, a factor that can matter for income-focused investors and for how holders manage cashflow expectations around key dates.

When the daily payments begin

Strategy provided a staggered timeline for the operational rollout. The company expects daily payments on STRC to begin Nov. 2. For the other three preferred stocks- STRF, STRK, and STRD -Strategy's schedule calls for the transition to start on Jan. 4, 2027.

Strategy's announcement also specified that daily dividends will accrue even on weekends and holidays, rather than only on traditional business days. While the cadence changes, the annual dividend rates remain the same.

Dividend rates and special features for different classes

Strategy said its preferred stocks carry annual dividend rates between 8% and 12%. Within that range, STRC is structured with a variable dividend rate currently set at 12%, while the other preferred securities pay fixed dividends.

There is also a notable investor option embedded in one of the classes. Strategy said STRK includes a feature allowing holders to convert their holdings into Strategy common stock, adding flexibility relative to the fixed-rate classes.

For broader context on how Strategy approaches digital credit and the structure of these securities, the company previously outlined its strategy in a background article on its site: How Strategy Engineers Digital Credit.

Strive already made daily dividends a point of differentiation

Strategy's approval comes after a separate Bitcoin treasury company, Strive, moved first. In June, Strive introduced daily cash dividends on its SATA preferred stock-well ahead of Strategy's planned start dates.

Strive has continued expanding its daily-dividend product offering. The company later launched a second preferred security, SATS, with a fixed 15% annual dividend rate and planned daily payments starting Nov. 9 (subject to declaration).

Strive's expansion has also been accompanied by fundraising. The company closed a $630 million SATS offering on Oct. 20, selling 7 million shares at $90 each. Strive said proceeds could be used for Bitcoin purchases and other corporate purposes, but it did not disclose how much it plans to allocate to cryptocurrency.

Why more frequent dividends could matter for investors

Daily dividend accrual and payout are not merely a cosmetic change. More frequent payments can better align dividend receipts with the timing income investors often rely on for reinvestment or expenses. Strategy's framing-shortening the time between earning dividends and receiving cash-points to an effort to make its preferred shares behave more like“current income,” rather than an instrument where cash is delayed until the next scheduled distribution window.

The company also tied the amendment to liquidity and price stability in its preferred shares. That matters because preferred securities can trade differently depending on how predictable cashflows are perceived to be, and how closely dividend payment calendars are reflected in market pricing.

At the same time, investors will still need to track the differences among classes: STRC has a variable dividend rate set at 12% currently, while STRF, STRK, and STRD maintain fixed annual yields. And for STRK holders, the existence of a conversion option to common stock remains an important distinction from the other classes.

With Strategy moving to daily payments years into the development of Bitcoin treasury-linked income products, the competitive comparison to Strive is likely to stay in focus-especially as both companies build out preferred offerings with increasingly frequent dividend mechanisms.

Bitcoin holdings remain the core strategic backdrop

Strategy and Strive's preferred dividend structures sit on top of their larger Bitcoin treasury strategies. According to data compiled by BitcoinTreasuries, Strategy remains the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder with 848,517 BTC, while Strive ranks fourth with 43,000 BTC.

As these firms refine shareholder returns through preferred share mechanics, investors may increasingly judge not only the yield levels, but also how predictable and frequent cash distributions are-particularly during periods of volatility when timing can influence investor behavior.

Looking ahead, the key items to watch are the exact implementation of Strategy's staggered start dates for daily dividends and whether market participants price the change into preferred share trading as the Nov. 2 (STRC) and Jan. 4, 2027 (STRF/STRK/STRD) milestones approach.

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