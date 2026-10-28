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Guy C. Charlton

Guy C. Charlton


Date: 2026-10-28 08:04:37

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, School of Law, University of New England
Profile Articles

Guy C Charlton is an Associate Professor at the University of New England and Adjunct Associate Professor at AUT Law and Curtin University. He is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA where he practiced law. He holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (B.A., J.D.), the University of Toronto (M.A.) and Auckland University (PhD). f N

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, University of New England
Education
  • 2010 University of Auckland, PhD

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The Conversation

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