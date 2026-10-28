Guy C Charlton is an Associate Professor at the University of New England and Adjunct Associate Professor at AUT Law and Curtin University. He is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA where he practiced law. He holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (B.A., J.D.), the University of Toronto (M.A.) and Auckland University (PhD). f N

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