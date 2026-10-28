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Bartholomew Stanford

Bartholomew Stanford


Date: 2026-10-28 08:04:36

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer of Indigenous Studies, Indigenous Education and Research Centre, James Cook University
Profile Articles

Bartholomew Stanford is a Torres Strait Islander and Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Studies at the Indigenous Education and Research Centre (IERC) James Cook University. His research is focused on Indigenous politics and representation, native title, and political parties. Bartholomew is currently studying agreement-making between Indigenous groups and State and Territory Governments in Australia.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer (Indigenous Knowledges), Charles Darwin University
Education
  • 2022 Griffith University, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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