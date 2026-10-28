Bartholomew Stanford is a Torres Strait Islander and Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Studies at the Indigenous Education and Research Centre (IERC) James Cook University. His research is focused on Indigenous politics and representation, native title, and political parties. Bartholomew is currently studying agreement-making between Indigenous groups and State and Territory Governments in Australia.

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