Invitation To The 140Th Canton Fair Highlights Upcoming International Business Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province,China - October 28, 2026

The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be grandly held in Guangzhou. As one of the most influential international trade events worldwide, the Canton Fair gathers global purchasers and builds an important platform for industry communication and business cooperation.

We, Ningbo Jinmao lmport & Export Co., Ltd. sincerely invite you and your team to visit our booth for business negotiation and communication!

Our main products include women's wear, men's wear, casual wear, knitted garments, children's clothing and other full-category apparels. We have long focused on overseas markets such as Europe, America, South America. With original trendy design, high-quality fabric, strict quality control and competitive price, we have won wide recognition and long-term cooperation from global customers.

In this Canton Fair, we will display hundreds of new products, including 2026 autumn and winter new collections, upgraded cross-border bestsellers, and eco-friendly fabric clothing series. We cover various styles such as commuter, casual trend, light luxury custom and outdoor functional wear. We support OEM & ODM customized services to meet diverse cooperation needs for supermarket procurement, brand labeling, cross-border e-commerce and bulk customization.

We are looking forward to communicating with you face to face at the fair. We will share the latest fashion trends, upgraded craftsmanship and exclusive cooperation solutions. With rich foreign trade experience, we provide one-stop garment procurement and customization services to achieve win-win cooperation and long-term development.

Fair Information

Exhibition Name: 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)

Date: October 31 – November 4, 2026

Venue: Pazhou International Convention and Exhibition Center, Guangzhou, China

Booth No.: 5.1 E35,36 F11,12

Our professional sales team will be on-site throughout the exhibition to answer your questions and discuss cooperation details. We sincerely welcome your visit!

Wish you every success in your business!

About us

Ningbo Jinmao Import & Export Co., Ltd. Founded in the year of 2000, our corporation makes an annual turnover of over thirty million U.S. dollars after these 20 years of efforts and experiences through challenges and adversities. Now, as the leading garment import and export company in the Ningbo city, we are very conscious towards environmental issues and hold the quality and environmental management system certification of ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015. With more than 50 staff members, we cover men's, ladies' and kids' wear. We have our independent designing and professional technical teams, specializing in all kinds of knitting and thin woven styles.