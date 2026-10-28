Square Tubing Manufacturing Processes Define Quality, Strength, And Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Tianjin,China - October 28, 2026

Square tubing powers construction, energy, infrastructure, and industry worldwide. Understanding how square tubing is manufactured helps buyers choose reliable suppliers. This article explains the production process clearly. It also shows why Tianjin Yuantai Derun Pipe Manufacturing Group stands out as a trusted partner.

From Raw Steel to Finished Square Tube: A Clear Production Path

Square tubing begins with high-quality steel coils and plates. Yuantai Derun sources raw materials from state-owned mills such as HBIS, Shougang Group, Baosteel, TPCO, and Hengyang Steel. This choice guarantees consistent chemistry and strength.

The manufacturing process follows several precise steps.



Steel coils unroll and feed into slitting and forming lines, so width and thickness stay accurate.

Roll forming shapes the strip into a round tube, and high-frequency welding joins the edges securely.

Sizing rolls then transform the round section into square or rectangular profiles, and this step delivers exact dimensions.

A hot-dip galvanizing line adds zinc coating for corrosion resistance, and pre-galvanized lines offer another option.

Straightening, cutting, and inspection follow, and each piece meets strict tolerances before packing. Each step uses advanced equipment and skilled operators. The result is strong, uniform square tubing for demanding applications.

Why Choose Our Square Tube Factory in China

As a leading China square tube manufacturer, Yuantai Derun combines scale, technology, and certification. The company was established in March 2002 and sits in the Daqiuzhuang Industrial Zone of Tianjin. This location lies near National Highways 104 and 205 and only 40 kilometers from Tianjin New Port. Therefore, logistics run fast and delivery stays efficient.

Our square tube factory operates 65 ERW/HFW welded pipe lines and 26 hot-dip galvanizing lines. It also runs 10 pre-galvanized pipe lines, 8 photovoltaic mounting structure lines, and 3 spiral welded pipe lines. These resources support large orders and short lead times.

Product ranges cover square pipes from 10x10x0.5mm to 1000x1000x60mm. Rectangular pipes span 10x15x0.5mm to 800x1200x60mm, and round pipes reach 2032mm in diameter. Wall thicknesses range from 0.5mm to 80mm, so customers find the right fit for each project.

Quality assurance is equally strong. The Group holds ISO9001, ISO14001, OHSAS18001, EU CE (EN10219/EN10210), BV, JIS, DNV, ABS, and LEED certifications. It also maintains 5A-level operational management and a 3A credit rating. Over 100 technical patents support hollow structural sections. These credentials confirm full compliance with international standards.

Applications That Rely on Our Square Tube

Our square tube serves global construction, energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Builders use it for structural frames and supports. Solar projects use it in photovoltaic mounting structures. Infrastructure projects depend on it for bridges, guardrails, and platforms. Industrial clients value it for machinery and fabrication.

Every order benefits from stable supply and professional service. The company employs over 2,200 people and holds registered capital of RMB 700 million. Fixed assets reach approximately USD 3.5 billion, and facilities cover 1,600 mu. This scale supports consistent output and dependable global service.

Welcome to Choose Our Square Tube Products

We warmly welcome customers worldwide to select our square tube products. Whether you need black square tubes, galvanized square tubes, or large structural sections, we deliver quality and value. Our team supports specification review, sampling, and shipment planning. We ensure fast response and seamless supply chain service. Please contact us to discuss your project, and we will provide the right solution promptly.

Square tubing manufacturing combines quality raw materials, precise forming, and strict inspection. As a leading China square tube factory, Yuantai Derun delivers certified products and reliable service. Our brand promises efficient delivery, technical support, and long-term partnership. Choose us for square tube solutions that meet your requirements and exceed your expectations.

About us

Yuantai Derun is a globally leading steel enterprise specializing in the manufacturing of square and rectangular tubes as well as structural steel pipes. As an industry innovator, we are committed to advancing steel structure solutions and promoting the widespread application of structural steel products in global infrastructure development. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and technological advancement, we continuously deliver high-performance products and reliable services to customers worldwide, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.