Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. Announces A Change To The Management Of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“ FDP”), the investment fund manager and portfolio adviser of FDP Canadian Equity Portfolio (the“ Fund”), announces the appointment of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. (“ Hillsdale”) as portfolio sub-adviser for part of the Fund's assets. Hillsdale is expected to commence providing its investment advisory services to the Fund on or about November 16, 2026.
The Fund's assets will be managed in part by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. and Hillsdale, as portfolio sub-advisers, whereas FDP will continue to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund's assets, as portfolio adviser of the Fund.
About Professionals' Financial
Professionals' Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals' Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals' Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.
Visit the Professionals' Financial website at: .
Source: Professionals' Financial - Mutual Funds Inc.
| Information:
| Mr. François Leblanc, CFA
Director, Manager of Managers and Portfolio Optimization, Investments
Professionals' Financial
2 Complexe Desjardins
East Tower – 31st Floor, P.O. Box 1116
Montréal, Québec H5B 1C2
Telephone: 514-229-4142
Fax: 514-350-5155
...
For further information:
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