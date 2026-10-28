Coffee Market In China To Hit USD 8.04 Billion By 2032 Fueled By Growing Cafe Culture And Specialty Coffee Consumption, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The China coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2027 to 2032, with Northern China emerging as the fastest-growing region and Eastern China maintaining the largest market share.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the China coffee industry USD 5.8 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 6.14 billion in 2027 and USD 8.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2027–2032. Chain café expansion, specialty preparation methods such as cold brew, and the growing reach of homegrown brands are broadening coffee consumption occasions across the country. However, rising coffee bean costs are putting pressure on café operators to generate sufficient revenue per transaction, while packaged ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee is creating another route to consumers and intensifying competition for existing consumption occasions.

Key Growth Factors Shaping China Coffee Industry

Café Expansion and Specialty Preparation Broaden Consumption Occasions

Chain café expansion and specialty preparation methods, including cold brew, give consumers more ways to buy and experience coffee. Homegrown brands are also extending local access through their expanding presence and product offerings. These developments create opportunities to serve different consumption occasions, although operators must generate sufficient revenue from customer transactions to manage rising bean costs and protect operating economics.

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Changes the Competitive Landscape

Packaged RTD coffee provides consumers with convenient access to coffee outside traditional café settings. However, easier access does not necessarily translate into additional consumption, particularly among consumers who limit caffeine intake. In these cases, an RTD purchase may replace a café occasion rather than create a new one, placing packaged suppliers and café operators in competition for the same underlying demand.

Rising Bean Costs Put Pressure on Café Economics

Higher coffee bean costs increase the expense of supplying each cup, making transaction value and cost management increasingly important for café operators. Businesses need to convert additional customer visits into sufficient revenue to absorb input-cost pressures without weakening their consumer proposition. This creates a strategic tension between expanding access, maintaining affordability, and generating adequate returns from each transaction.

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“China coffee industry faces a growing distinction between expanding access and generating incremental consumption. Café operators must convert higher transaction volumes into sufficient revenue to offset bean-cost pressures, while ready-to-drink suppliers may compete for existing coffee occasions rather than expand total demand. The ability to differentiate offerings while managing the economics of each sales channel will be important to sustaining growth,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute , Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights: Product Formats and Consumer Preferences

The China coffee market is segmented by product type, flavor, category type, bean type, distribution channel, and geography.

By Product Type

Whole-bean



Ground Coffee

Instant Coffee Coffee Pods and Capsules

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee

By Flavor

Plain

Flavored

By Category Type

Conventional

Specialty (Organic/Single-Origin)

By Bean Type

Arabica

Robusta

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

These segments reflect differences in product format, taste preferences, coffee positioning, and purchasing occasions. Café-based beverages and packaged products serve different consumer needs, while flavor and bean selection offer additional ways for brands to differentiate their portfolios.

China Coffee Market Regional Outlook: Local Market Dynamics Shape Competition

The report covers Eastern China, Southern China, and other regional markets within the country. Café expansion, homegrown brands, and packaged coffee availability influence how businesses reach consumers across these markets. Regional strategies must also account for the relationship between purchasing occasions, input costs, and the balance between on-trade café sales and off-trade packaged products.

Competitive Landscape: Balancing Market Access and Revenue Generation

Competition in China's coffee industry spans international companies, established café chains, domestic brands, and packaged beverage suppliers. Café operators face pressure to generate adequate revenue as bean costs rise, while RTD suppliers offer convenience beyond traditional café settings. Product differentiation, accessible distribution, and disciplined management of channel economics remain important considerations for companies competing for consumers' coffee occasions.

Key Companies in China Coffee Industry

Nestlé S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Luckin Coffee Inc.

Saturnbird Coffee

illycaffè Shanghai Co. Ltd.

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Industry Trending Reports

Global Coffee Market: The global coffee market is estimated at USD 185.70 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand from USD 195.30 billion in 2027 to USD 247.70 billion by 2032, registering a 4.87% CAGR, with volumetric output reaching 12.07 million tonnes. Revenue growth is anchored by specialty roasts and convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) formats in mature retail channels, even as price volatility in futures trading and deforestation traceability mandates raise operating hurdles. To hedge raw bean swings and meet escalating consumer expectations, roasters are formalizing direct-trade farm agreements and modernizing packaging lines for extended-shelf-life RTD and single-origin distribution.

Middle East & Africa Coffee Market Size: The Middle East and Africa coffee market is estimated at USD 17.14 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to USD 24.89 billion by 2031, growing at a 7.75% CAGR. Category momentum is driven by rapid urban development, high per capita disposable incomes, and the expansion of social café cultures across Gulf commercial centers. Multinational franchises and domestic specialty roasters are establishing direct supply linkages with East African bean producers, supported by government investments in temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure and localized product menus tailored to regional tastes.

North America Coffee Market Share: The North America coffee market is valued at USD 44.13 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 56.78 billion by 2031, advancing at a 5.17% CAGR. Despite plateaus in café foot traffic, record-high daily penetration levels are lifting market value as consumers trade up into artisanal single-origin beans, functional cold brews, and premium at-home extraction systems. Commercial brand owners are navigating green-coffee price volatility and eco-conscious pod legislation by deploying recyclable packaging formats, clean-label functional formulations, and data-driven subscription fulfillment.

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