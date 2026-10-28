Binghatti Pinnacle Development Fund Delivers 194% Net IRR And 2.3X Net Equity Multiple To External Investors

Binghatti Capital Limited, a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

Approximately 90% of units were sold before project completion, with contracted sales exceeding US$90 million.

- Ahmed Binghatti, Executive Chairman of Binghatti CapitalDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Binghatti Capital Limited, a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) -regulated investment management firm, today announced the successful completion of the investment strategy of Binghatti Pinnacle Development Fund LP (the“Fund”), delivering a 194% net internal rate of return (IRR) and a 2.3x net equity multiple to its external limited partners, after applicable fees, fund expenses and carry.The Fund raised approximately US$29 million and pursued a single-asset, build-to-sell strategy, developing a mixed-use project comprising 178 units with an achieved gross development value of approximately US$115 million. Approximately 90% of units were sold before project completion, with contracted sales exceeding US$90 million.The outcome reflects the combination of disciplined investment management, strong off-plan demand and the execution capabilities of Binghatti's established development platform.Ahmed Binghatti, Executive Chairman of Binghatti Capital, commented:“Binghatti Pinnacle demonstrates how our development expertise and investment management capabilities can work together to create value for investors. Our focus is on selecting the right opportunities, delivering with discipline and translating development success into realised investor returns. This result marks an important milestone in building Binghatti Capital's track record.”Shehzad Janab, Senior Executive Officer of Binghatti Capital, commented:“Successful development investing requires discipline across the entire investment lifecycle-from underwriting and capital deployment to construction, sales and distributions. Pinnacle's 194% net IRR and 2.3x net equity multiple demonstrate both the value created and the speed at which capital was returned to investors. Maintaining execution momentum through heightened regional uncertainty was central to achieving this outcome.”Having achieved its investment objectives and completed distributions to limited partners, the Fund is undergoing formal liquidation, subject to completion of the remaining regulatory and administrative requirements.About Binghatti Capital LimitedBinghatti Capital Limited is the investment management and capital markets arm of Binghatti and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The firm manages real estate investment strategies and provides investment and advisory services across real estate, private credit and capital markets.Combining institutional investment management capabilities with an established real estate development platform, Binghatti Capital focuses on disciplined underwriting, active investment management and development-led value creation.Important NoticePast performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information contained in this announcement relates solely to the Binghatti Pinnacle Development Fund and should not be regarded as indicative of the performance of any future investment, fund, or strategy. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest. This announcement is subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.Binghatti Capital Limited...UNIT L19-04A, ICD BROOKFIELD PLACE, DIFC, PO BOX 482010. DUBAI. UAE.-Authorised and regulated by the DFSA-

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Binghatti Pinnacle Development Fund Delivers 194% Net IRR and 2.3x Net Equity Multiple to External Investors News Provided By 19Network October 28, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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