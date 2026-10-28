Internet Lifeline For Vulnerable Women And Children In Timor-Leste

VORAKAI Chairperson Tammy Kassiou, whose company partnered with FOKUPERS to provide high-quality internet access to domestic violence safe houses and education centres across Timor-Leste.

A VORAKAI representative visits an education centre in Timor-Leste, highlighting the role of digital connectivity in supporting children's learning and development.

VORAKAI is providing internet access to six FOKUPERS facilities in Timor-Leste, supporting women's safety, children's education and essential services.

- Tammy Kassiou, Chairperson of VORAKAISYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Timor-Leste internet provider VORAKAI is connecting women's safe houses, a children's refuge, a transit centre and a pre-school, helping survivors of violence and their families access protection, education and support.The company has become a Friend of women's rights organisation FOKUPERS, committing to provide high-quality internet across six locations to strengthen services, case management and educational opportunities.For women and children escaping violence or experiencing disadvantage, dependable communications can be a vital link to assistance. In one of Australia's closest neighbours, the initiative highlights how digital infrastructure can strengthen the community organisations providing that essential support.VORAKAI Chairperson Tammy Kassiou said the partnership went beyond internet access."When a woman is escaping violence, access to information, communication and support can be incredibly important. When a child is facing disadvantage, access to education and digital resources can help open doors to a different future," Kassiou said."We often talk about technology transforming businesses and economies, but some of its most important applications are in protecting people, strengthening communities and giving vulnerable women and children greater opportunities."For us, this isn't simply about connecting buildings. It's about connecting people to safety, support, education and hope."Six locations, one missionThe partnership will connect:- FOKUPERS Head Office, Farol, Dili- Uma Mahon Dili- Uma Mahon Maliana- Transit Centre Suai- Uma Mahon Labarik Dili- Knua ba Labarik (KBL) Pre-SchoolFounded in 1997, FOKUPERS supports women and children across Timor-Leste's 13 municipalities."Imagine trying to coordinate support for a woman escaping violence when your internet connection is unreliable, or trying to manage sensitive information and communicate between service locations without dependable digital systems," she said."These are challenges that technology can help address."FOKUPERS has been doing extraordinary work for nearly 30 years. Our role is to help ensure its people have the digital tools and connectivity they need to continue that work."Protecting survivors through better digital systemsConnectivity will support digital information systems designed to improve case management, communication and coordination between FOKUPERS teams.Reliable internet will help staff communicate between locations, coordinate assistance and manage sensitive information. The partnership combines practical infrastructure with a focus on responsible technology use, recognising that access alone is not enough when services support people in vulnerable circumstances."Technology has enormous potential to strengthen frontline community organisations, but only when it is implemented responsibly and securely," Kassiou said."Women's protection services deal with extremely sensitive situations. Digital systems need to support confidentiality, responsible information management and the safety of the people they are designed to help."Connectivity is the foundation, but trust, security and appropriate safeguards are equally important."A Timor-Leste first in the classroomFOKUPERS will become Timor-Leste's first organisation to implement the Students of Timor management application at its Knua ba Labarik Pre-School, improving educational information management and communication between teachers, parents and students."Digital inclusion needs to begin early. Education is one of the most powerful ways to create opportunity, particularly for children who may already face significant challenges," she said."By supporting digital systems in schools and community organisations, we can help create more connected learning environments and give educators and families better tools to support children's development."Making internet access saferThe organisations will collaborate on online safety initiatives, helping women, children and vulnerable users navigate digital environments safely.The education initiative is expected to give educators and families better tools to support children's development, while the online safety collaboration will share knowledge and resources to promote safer participation."Giving people access to the internet is only part of the responsibility. We also need to help them understand how to protect their privacy, recognise online threats and use digital technology safely," she said."Women and children experiencing vulnerability should never be left behind as the world becomes increasingly digital."Digital inclusion is not simply about who can get online. It's about who can participate safely, confidently and meaningfully."A partnership built on empowermentFOKUPERS Executive Director Domingas Afonso Amaral welcomed the initiative."Technology is increasingly essential for education, protection, communication and opportunity," Amaral said."Through this partnership, we are strengthening our ability to support women and children across Timor-Leste while ensuring they can safely access the resources they need to thrive."Kassiou hoped the partnership would encourage other technology companies to support community organisations."Every technology company has an opportunity to ask itself a simple question: how can the infrastructure and expertise we have make life better for the communities around us?"For VORAKAI, becoming a Friend of FOKUPERS is part of answering that question."Timor-Leste has enormous potential, and its future will be shaped not only by major infrastructure investment, but by the opportunities we create for its people."If we can use technology to help protect women, support children and strengthen the organisations working tirelessly on their behalf, then we are using connectivity for something truly worthwhile."About FOKUPERSFounded in July 1997, FOKUPERS (Forum Komunikasaun Feto Timor-Leste) was established to respond to human rights violations experienced by women and children during and after the Indonesian occupation. It provides protection, advocacy, education and support across all 13 municipalities, with a vision of women and girls living peacefully in a country supporting gender equality.About VORAKAIVORAKAI is a Timor-Leste internet service provider, official Starlink reseller and licensed facilities-based operator of the Starlink Community Gateway. It delivers digital infrastructure and technology solutions to improve connectivity, expand access to education and information, and create opportunities across Timor-Leste.Committed to social inclusion, empowerment and sustainable development, VORAKAI works with community organisations and partners to bridge the digital divide and strengthen the country's digital future.

Tess Sanders Lazarus, Chief Publicist

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Internet lifeline for vulnerable women and children in Timor-Leste News Provided By Invigorate PR October 28, 2026, 23:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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