Ever's Painting Offers Licensed Interior And Exterior Painting To Homes And Businesses In Fresno And Clovis, CA

The Fresno painting contractor offers interior, exterior and custom cabinet painting, with careful surface preparation and seven-day availability.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ever's Painting, a licensed painting contractor based in Fresno, California, is offering residential and commercial painting services to property owners across Fresno, Clovis and surrounding communities. The company is bonded and insured and holds California contractor License No. 1078077.For property owners looking for a reliable painter in Fresno, CA, Ever's Painting provides interior painting, exterior painting and custom cabinet painting. The team prepares surfaces carefully and applies each finish with precision, using quality paints, tools and proven methods. Because preparation matters, the company focuses on clean surfaces and careful application to deliver a smooth finish that looks professional.The company's interior painting services in Fresno help homes and businesses refresh their spaces with new color. Its painters prepare surfaces carefully, use quality materials for smooth results, protect nearby areas and keep lines neat.For properties that look faded, dated or worn from weather, the company's exterior painting service in Fresno and Clovis uses careful preparation and clean application to improve curb appeal and give homes and businesses a polished, welcoming look.Ever's Painting also provides custom cabinet painting that gives kitchens, bathrooms and storage areas an updated look without paying for a full replacement. The work focuses on smooth coverage, neat edges and a finish that complements the space.Ever's Painting offers free quotes and works with each client to find options that fit their goals and budget. The company is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Past projects can be viewed in the gallery on its website, and visitors can enter their ZIP code to check whether Ever's Painting serves their neighborhood.Property owners in Fresno and Clovis can request a free quote by calling (559) 801-3501 or visiting .About Ever's PaintingEver's Painting is a licensed, bonded and insured painting contractor (License No. 1078077) based at 5878 E Ramona Ave, Fresno, CA 93727. The company provides interior painting, exterior painting and custom cabinet painting for residential and commercial properties in Fresno, Clovis and nearby areas.

Ever Vazquez

Ever's Painting

+1 559-801-3501

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Ever's Painting Offers Licensed Interior and Exterior Painting to Homes and Businesses in Fresno and Clovis, CA News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 28, 2026, 23:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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