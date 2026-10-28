VRTO - Virtual Rent To Own

Rent-to-own dealers, tire shops and shed dealers can list products now, ahead of a January launch.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VRTO (vrto) today opened product listings for its consumer-focused rent-to-own shopping platform. Rent-to-own dealers, virtual lease-to-own platforms, tire shops and shed dealers can load their products now at vrto/list-your-products. Product shopping on VRTO launches in January 2027.Shoppers already learn about rent-to-own through VRTO. In an October 2026 measurement, ChatGPT cited VRTO in 70% of local rent-to-own searches. Product listings will put what each company carries in front of those shoppers when shopping opens in January.Rent-to-own is a large market. APRO's 2026 Industry Health Survey puts industry revenue, including virtual rent-to-own, at $11.8 billion in 2025, serving more than 6.7 million households. The way a consumer shops it has gotten more involved. With a virtual lease-to-own platform, a shopper usually starts with an application, in that platform's app or at a retailer's checkout, sharing details such as ID and income, and learns the approval amount after applying. Comparing companies means repeating that process with each one. A shopper looking for a store-based option still calls or visits stores one at a time to learn who carries the item.Other local purchases have someone in the middle making it easy: Expedia for travel, Yelp for restaurants, CarGurus for cars. Rent-to-own doesn't have that place yet, one that covers every company in a market. VRTO is building it."Millions of households use rent-to-own every year, and shopping it has gotten more involved," said Ryan Krass, founder of VRTO. "To compare lease-to-own options, a shopper usually applies with each platform separately to learn what they're approved for, and there's no simple way to see the choices side by side. We're building one local search for rent-to-own. It starts with companies loading what they carry, with pricing and terms shown up front, so a shopper can compare options in one place and choose what's right for them."Who can listThe listing page is open to four kinds of companies:- Rent-to-own dealers, with storefronts, online or both.- Virtual lease-to-own platforms, whose checkout or app lets a consumer lease from a network of merchants.- Tire shops that offer rent-to-own or lease-to-own on their own terms.- Shed dealers that offer rent-to-own on their buildings.Companies send products the way they already keep them: a product feed, a spreadsheet or a link to an online catalog. VRTO reviews each submission and loads the products into the local markets the company serves. When shopping opens in January, a consumer will be able to look for a product near them and see the companies that carry it.Built on directories that are live todayVRTO's directories already list more than 4,600 rent-to-own stores across all 50 states, 1,005 locations that offer rent-to-own tires, including rent-to-own stores that carry them, and 836 shed locations. Product listings add what each company carries to the same local market pages.Rent-to-own dealers, virtual lease-to-own platforms, tire shops and shed dealers can start at vrto/list-your-products. Questions about listing can go to....About VRTOVRTO (vrto) is a consumer-focused rent-to-own shopping platform based in Columbus, Ohio. Its directories list rent-to-own stores, tire locations and shed locations across the United States, and product shopping launches in January 2027. VRTO does not rent, lease, sell or finance merchandise.

Ryan Krass

VRTO

+1 866-698-8786

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VRTO Opens Product Listings: One Place for Consumers to Shop Rent-to-Own Products, Tires and Sheds Locally News Provided By wowbrands October 28, 2026, 23:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail



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