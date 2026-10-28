Pecoma Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.1% Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key PEComa Companies in the market include – Aadi Bioscience, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others.

(Albany, US), October 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of PEComa, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the PEComa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the PEComa Market Report



In July 2026, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center announced result of URSa-1: A Minibasket Study of Pembrolizumab in Ultra-Rare Sarcomas.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the PEComa market size was valued at approximately USD 45 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 135 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2026-2036.

The PEComa market size was found to be ~USD 43 million in the leading markets (the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025.

The United States captured the largest PEComa market size, at ~USD 114 million by 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of PEComa in the 7MM were approximately 408 in 2025.

In the United States in 2025, benign tumors were the most prevalent PEComa subtype at ~67%, followed by locally aggressive (malignant) PEComa at ~33%.

Malignant PEComas are estimated to be diagnosed in 0.12–0.24 per 1 million people.

Currently, there is only one approved therapy for PEComa: FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound), approved by the US FDA in November 2021.

In 2036, among all PEComa therapies, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by FYARRO in the United States.

The leading PEComa companies include Aadi Bioscience, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others. Promising PEComa therapies include Sirolimus protein-bound/ABI-009 (FYARRO), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), and others.

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PEComa Overview

Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) is a rare mesenchymal tumor characterized by perivascular epithelioid cells with both melanocytic and smooth muscle features. It can occur in multiple organs, especially the uterus, kidney, liver, and retroperitoneum, and is sometimes linked to Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). Patients with PEComa cancer are often asymptomatic, and symptoms depend on tumor location and size.

PEComa is primarily diagnosed through histopathological examination and immunohistochemistry. Tumor cells show characteristic perivascular epithelioid morphology and co-express melanocytic markers (HMB-45, Melan-A) and smooth muscle markers (smooth muscle actin). Imaging techniques such as CT or MRI help identify tumor location and extent, but definitive diagnosis requires biopsy. Assessment of tumor size, necrosis, mitotic activity, and invasion is important to determine malignant potential.

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PEComa Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incident Cases of PEComa

Gender-specific Incident Cases of PEComa

Stage-specific Incident Cases of PEComa

PEComa Cases by Clinical Presentation Age-specific Incident Cases of PEComa

PEComa Epidemiology Key Findings



Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounts for the highest incidence of PEComas, followed by France and the UK.

PEComa occurs in people of all ages, from children to older adults. It often occurs in children with TSC, but also occurs sporadically in people with no known risk factors. The observed female predominance and earlier onset of PEComa highlight the importance of gender-specific screening and early intervention strategies, particularly in recognizing susceptibility patterns and addressing disease at onset to prevent long-term complications.

Approved Therapies for PEComa

FYARRO (Sirolimus protein-bound/ABI-009), developed by Kaken Pharmaceutical, is an intravenous nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor approved in 2021 for the treatment of adults with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic PEComa. By targeting the mTOR signaling pathway, often dysregulated in PEComa (commonly associated with TSC1/2 alterations), it helps inhibit tumor growth and proliferation. Administered on a 21-day cycle, FYARRO has shown durable clinical responses.

In May 2022, Aadi Bioscience reported that it received a product-specific, permanent J-code (J9331) for FYARRO, which became effective on July 1, 2022.

PEComa Pipeline Analysis

Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA): Merck Sharp & Dohme

KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal IgG4 antibody that targets the programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor, a key immune checkpoint involved in tumor immune evasion. By blocking PD-1 interaction with its ligands (PD-L1 and PD-L2), KEYTRUDA enhances T-cell–mediated immune responses against tumor cells. Although not specifically approved for PEComa, it has been explored in advanced or refractory cases, particularly in patients with immunogenic tumor profiles.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major PEComa market share @ PEComa Market Drivers and Barriers

PEComa Drug Updates



In March 2025, Aadi Bioscience was reorganized into two entities. Following the divestiture of Aadi Sub to KAKEN, KAKEN assumes ownership of Aadi Sub, including the Aadi name, trademark, and the FYARRO business. The remaining parent company was renamed Whitehawk Therapeutics, focusing on its portfolio of ADC assets. In December 2024, Aadi Bioscience entered an agreement to sell FYARRO to KAKEN Pharmaceutical for USD 100 million, alongside a USD 100 million PIPE equity financing and an exclusive license for a three-asset preclinical ADC portfolio in collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Hangzhou DAC. Stockholders approved the sale in March 2025.

PEComa Market Outlook

The PEComa market is shifting from reliance on surgery and limited systemic therapies toward a more targeted, mechanism-driven treatment approach. The approval of FYARRO represents a major milestone, validating mTOR pathway inhibition and improving outcomes in advanced or metastatic disease. With growing research into mTOR inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and anti-angiogenic therapies, the treatment landscape is evolving similarly to other rare cancers, where early targeted approvals drive further innovation and pipeline expansion, a trend also of interest to stakeholders tracking the epithelioid sarcoma market.

The United States remains the dominant market, driven by higher disease awareness, better diagnostic capabilities, access to specialized sarcoma centers, and faster adoption of novel therapies. Markets in Japan and the European Union demonstrate steady growth, reflecting improved diagnostic awareness, greater access to targeted therapies, and increasing adoption of emerging treatment approaches in rare tumor management. Overall, advancements in molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, and rare cancer research are expected to support steady PEComa market growth.

PEComa Market Drivers



Rising PEComa incidence, with cases expected to grow at a significant CAGR through 2036

Expanding targeted and combination therapy opportunities, with mTOR inhibitors, VEGFR TKIs, and PD-1 inhibitors emerging alongside FYARRO as the only FDA-approved systemic therapy Growing research into rare cancers and advancements in molecular diagnostics

PEComa Market Barriers



Lack of effective and targeted treatment options

No standard treatment protocol

Need for accurate diagnostic techniques at an earlier stage of the disease Unclear selection of combination strategies

PEComa Treatment Landscape

PEComa cancer treatment centers on surgical resection with negative margins for localized disease, which remains the primary curative approach, though recurrence can occur. For advanced, unresectable, or metastatic cases, FYARRO is the only FDA-approved systemic therapy, delivering sirolimus via a nanoparticle formulation with improved tumor penetration and showing durable clinical responses. Other mTOR inhibitors (sirolimus, everolimus, temsirolimus), which are listed in the NCCN guidelines as systemic agents with activity in PEComa, are used as alternatives, particularly when FYARRO is not accessible.

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy play mainly palliative roles with limited effectiveness, while targeted therapies (VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors) may be considered in select cases. KEYTRUDA remains investigational and off-label for PEComa treatment. Management often requires specialized care and close follow-up due to variable tumor behavior.

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Scope of the PEComa Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022-2036

Forecast Period: 2026-2036

PEComa Companies: Aadi Bioscience, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others

PEComa Therapies: Sirolimus protein-bound/ABI-009 (FYARRO), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), and others

PEComa Market Dynamics: PEComa market drivers and market barriers PEComa Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis, PEComa Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

PEComa Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

Treatment Guidelines of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

Patient Journey of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

PEComa Marketed Therapies

Emerging Drugs

Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa): 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

SWOT Analysis of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

KOL Views of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

Market Access and Reimbursement of Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa)

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