Author Nathan Menoian Prepares New Christian Novel, By The Book.

MENAFN - GetNews) Former reporter says his life and work are proof that“no one is ever too old to seek out God.”

Milford, MI - October 28, 2026 - Nathan Menoian was 70 years old when he published his first novel. Now, at 74 and less than two years removed from triple-bypass heart surgery, he is finished with his second, titled By the Book (available on amazon). Hesays it carries the same message he has come to embody in his own life: that it is never too late for anyone to seek out God.

“I'm a late-in-life novelist,” Menoian said, describing the phrase that came to him on a recent morning walk - a habit he resumed after recovering from cardiac surgery.

Menoian was born and raised in Michigan with his three sisters. Upon being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Menoian went on to earn his journalism degree from Oakland University in 1978. He spent many of the following years as a reporter, editor, feature writer, and publisher of an area business magazine.

In 1985, he embarked on a 13-year detour into retail advertising before returning to journalism and business reporting in 1998.

Fiction writing was always the goal sitting quietly in the back of his mind, even as he wrote several hundred articles over the course of his career.

That long-deferred ambition finally became A Simple Matter of Hope and Joy (available on amazon), his 2021 debut novel. The book follows a middle-aged, nonbelieving businessman who meets a woman of faith; through her story, his faith in God begins to change. A short audio excerpt of the novel's opening chapter, along with a preview of the text, is available on Amazon.

By The Book takes the same core idea in a new direction. Its protagonist, Barbara Mary Shaw, is a world-famous author who - much like the businessman in Menoian's first book - has no real faith of her own, until God begins making Himself known to her.

What follows is not an overnight conversion but a slow, uneven transformation: as she begins to question her old worldview and adopt what Menoian calls a“biblical view of the world,” resulting in the loss of some of her friends who preferred the woman she used to be. Others stay loyal, even as she wrestles with doubts, setbacks, and life's hard questions -“why did this happen, why that” - that Menoian says are familiar to anyone who has lived through hardship.

“If believers share their faith with someone they know, it may help the person. The world needs more Christian authors writing everyday stories of faith to encourage and inspire readers.”

Menoian is careful to draw a distinction between self-reliance and the faith at the center of both his books. Reflecting on his recovery from heart surgery and the broader arc of his life, perseverance is not about believing in himself.“Without God, I wouldn't have made it even this far.”

By The Book's message is that faith in God can find anyone from every walk of life: single, married, teenagers, all the way up to seniors - reflecting his own firm conviction that no matter how far along we are in life, our hearts can still be changed. Menoian became a born-again Christian in his mid-twenties while in college.

About:

Nathan Menoian writes with one purpose: to show readers that faith in God can find anyone, whatever their age or walk of life. After a long career in journalism, he came to fiction late. He now believes the world needs more Christian authors writing everyday stories of faith to encourage and inspire readers. With By the Book, he continues that mission, giving readers an honest look at doubt, change, and the hard questions that come with faith. For Menoian, the message is personal. He sees his own life as proof that it is never too late to seek out God, and he credits his perseverance to faith rather than self-reliance.