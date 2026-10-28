CAR T-Cell Therapy For Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline CAR-T therapies, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 28, 2026, DelveInsight's“CAR-T Cell Therapy in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Report



In January 2026, Wugen received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA for its investigational CAR-T therapy WU-CART-007 (sofi-cel). The pivotal study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) T-cell ALL/LBL in pediatric and adult patients is ongoing.

In 2026, Cellectis said the first interim analysis of the pivotal Phase II trial of UCART22 (lasme-cel) is expected in Q4 2026, with a BLA submission anticipated in 2028.

In January 2026, AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel) launched in the UK after NICE determined it to be cost-effective.

The CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL market was valued at about USD 300 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2036.

DelveInsight's report depicts a robust space, with a pipeline increasingly focused on off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapies and alternative targets such as CD22 and CD7.

Leading CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL companies include Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Autolus, Cellectis, Wugen, Imviva, and others. Promising therapies include KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel), TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel), AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel), lasmecabtagene timgedleucel (UCART22), WU-CART-007, CTD402, and others.

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CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Overview

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that arises from immature lymphocytes. It is characterized by rapid overproduction of abnormal, immature cells known as lymphoblasts. These cells crowd the bone marrow, which can no longer produce enough healthy red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. ALL is the most common pediatric malignancy, while in the US it accounts for less than 0.5% of all cancers. CAR-T therapy, an adoptive cellular immunotherapy in which a patient's T cells are engineered to recognize tumor antigens such as CD19, CD22, and CD7, has reshaped the standard of care for patients who are primary refractory or relapse early. CD19-directed CAR-T therapies achieve complete remission rates of about 80–90%, although nearly half of patients relapse within 1 to 2 years.

Common symptoms and complications include:



Anemia and fatigue

Increased susceptibility to infections

Easy bruising or bleeding Spread of leukemic cells to lymph nodes, spleen, liver, and the central nervous system

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Emerging Drugs Profile

Lasmecabtagene timgedleucel (Lasme-cel/UCART22): Cellectis Lasme-cel is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy targeting CD22 in relapsed or refractory CD22+ B-cell ALL. It offers an alternative target to CD19, one-time dosing, and deep MRD responses in the 3L+ setting. Currently, the drug is in Phase II, with the first interim analysis of the pivotal trial expected in Q4 2026 and a BLA submission anticipated in 2028.

WU-CART-007 (Soficabtagene Geleucel/Sofi-cel): Wugen WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR-T therapy engineered to overcome the technological challenges of using CAR-T cells to treat CD7+ hematological malignancies. It has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In August 2025, Wugen closed a USD 115 million equity financing round to support the pivotal T-RRex study in R/R T-cell ALL and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

CTD402: Imviva CTD402 is an allogeneic CAR-T therapy in development for R/R T-cell ALL. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL Pipeline @ New CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL Treatment Drugs

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Drivers



Rising ALL incidence: Population growth, better diagnostics, and improved reporting are gradually increasing the diagnosed patient pool in both children and adults.

One-time, durable treatment: CAR-T offers long-term benefit from a single treatment and may avoid the toxicity of salvage chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation in high-risk patients.

Adoption of immunotherapy: The shift from low-cost chemotherapy toward high-value targeted agents, antibodies, and CAR-T therapies is raising treatment value and market revenue.

Strong pipeline: Allogeneic, off-the-shelf candidates and non-CD19 targets (CD22, CD7) are broadening the eligible population, including T-cell ALL.

Expanding earlier-line use: Ongoing trials are evaluating CAR-T earlier in treatment, where outcomes are expected to be better. Regulatory and access momentum: Designations such as Breakthrough Therapy, new approvals like AUCATZYL, wider treatment-center networks, and favorable HTA decisions such as NICE's are improving access.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Barriers



Relapse after treatment: Nearly half of patients relapse within 1 to 2 years despite high initial remission rates.

CAR-T-associated toxicities: Cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity limit use in some patients and require specialized management.

Complex manufacturing and administration: Autologous products need a complex, time-consuming process that can delay treatment for rapidly progressing disease.

High cost and reimbursement pressure: Single-course prices, such as about USD 475,000 for KYMRIAH in the US, create payer and access challenges.

Limited evidence in earlier lines: More clinical data is needed to support CAR-T use before multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Lagging T-cell ALL development: The heterogeneous mutational landscape of T-ALL and the lack of targetable lesions have slowed progress. Competition from other modalities: Monoclonal antibodies, targeted agents, and allogeneic stem cell transplantation remain established options.

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The CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Report Provides Insights Into



Companies developing and marketing CAR-T therapies in ALL, with aggregate therapies per company

Candidates segmented into early-, mid-, and late-stage development

Active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects

Drugs by stage, route of administration, target, monotherapy vs. combination, mechanism of action, and molecule type

Collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details Market drivers, barriers, and unmet needs

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Companies Novartis, Gilead Sciences (Kite), Autolus, Cellectis, Wugen, Imviva, and others.

Route of Administration: Intravenous

Molecule Types: Autologous CAR-T cell therapy, Allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ CAR-T Cell Therapy in ALL Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel), TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel), AUCATZYL (obecabtagene autoleucel), lasme-cel (UCART22), WU-CART-007, CTD402, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

CAR T-Cell Therapy for ALL: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): None currently

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Lasme-cel (Cellectis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): CTD402 (Imviva)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.