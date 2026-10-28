Cluster Headache Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cluster Headache market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Cluster Headache drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 28, 2026, DelveInsight's“Cluster Headache Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Cluster Headache market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Cluster Headache Report



In August 2026, Ceruvia Lifesciences raised USD 8 million to finalize an integrated Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its proprietary non-hallucinogenic LSD analog, which is being evaluated as a targeted treatment for cluster headache without psychedelic side effects.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were nearly 890,000 total prevalent cases of cluster headache in the 7MM in 2025, with the highest number in the US.

Galcanezumab (EMGALITY, Eli Lilly) is currently the only FDA-approved targeted therapy for episodic cluster headache, approved in June 2019.

The therapeutic pipeline remains highly limited, with few significant candidates in active clinical development, underscoring a substantial unmet need for novel preventive and acute treatments.

Leading Cluster Headache companies include Eli Lilly, Ceruvia Lifesciences, and others. Promising therapies include galcanezumab (EMGALITY) and Ceruvia's non-hallucinogenic LSD analog, among others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Cluster Headache Treatment Drugs

Cluster Headache Overview

Cluster headache is an uncommon, severe form of primary neurovascular headache and the most common type of trigeminal autonomic cephalalgia, affecting approximately 0.1% of the population, with a marked male predominance. It is considered one of the most painful conditions known, with attacks of intense one-sided pain centered on the eye or temple. Attacks occur in cluster periods lasting weeks to months, followed by remission. Episodic cluster headache involves cluster periods of 7 days to 1 year separated by remission of at least 1 month, while chronic cluster headache persists for more than 1 year with no remission or remission under 1 month. Onset most commonly occurs around age 30. Hypothalamic dysfunction, trigeminal nerve activation, genetic predisposition, smoking, and alcohol are considered contributing factors, and a first-degree relative with the condition raises risk 14 to 39 times. Treatment includes acute therapies (high-flow oxygen and triptans), preventive therapies (verapamil, corticosteroids, lithium, topiramate, and CGRP-targeting agents), and transitional therapies, with prevention as the primary goal.

Common symptoms include:



Severe, one-sided orbital, supraorbital, or temporal pain

Tearing (lacrimation) and conjunctival redness

Nasal congestion

Eyelid swelling

Facial sweating Restlessness during attacks

Cluster Headache Emerging Drugs Profile

Galcanezumab (EMGALITY): Eli Lilly Galcanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a key mediator in headache pathophysiology. Administered subcutaneously, it is the first and only FDA-approved CGRP-targeting antibody for both migraine and episodic cluster headache. The FDA approved the 300 mg injection for episodic cluster headache in adults in June 2019, following its September 2018 approval for preventive treatment of migraine. Currently, the drug is marketed.

Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog: Ceruvia Lifesciences Ceruvia's proprietary non-hallucinogenic LSD analog is being developed as a targeted treatment for cluster headache, aiming to provide significant relief without triggering psychedelic side effects. Currently, the drug is in an integrated Phase 1/2 trial.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Cluster Headache Pipeline @ New Cluster Headache Treatment Drugs

Cluster Headache Market Drivers



Better understanding of pathophysiology: Advances in understanding the hypothalamus, trigeminal-autonomic pathways, and CGRP have enabled targeted therapies.

Strong unmet need: The lack of effective preventive and acute options is driving research into CGRP-targeted therapies, neuromodulation, and novel agents targeting neuroinflammatory and hypothalamic pathways.

Growing awareness and diagnosis: Greater disease awareness, improved diagnosis, and better access to specialized care are expanding the treated population.

Large patient base: Nearly 890,000 prevalent cases in the 7MM, with US cases expected to grow over the forecast period.

Proven CGRP mechanism: The success of galcanezumab validates CGRP as a target and encourages further development. Investment in novel approaches: Funding rounds such as Ceruvia's signal growing interest in non-traditional approaches for cluster headache.

Cluster Headache Market Barriers



Limited pipeline: Few significant candidates are in active clinical development, which constrains near-term market expansion.

Rarity of the disease: Affecting about 0.1% of the population, the small patient pool makes recruitment and commercial scale difficult.

Sparse clinical evidence: Few large-scale controlled trials exist, and many therapies rely on smaller studies.

Delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis: Overlap with migraine, trigeminal neuralgia, and other headache disorders can delay appropriate treatment.

Limited long-term preventive options: Established options such as verapamil, lithium, and corticosteroids have tolerability limits, and attack freedom is hard to achieve in chronic disease.

Reliance on established low-cost therapies: Oxygen, triptans, and generic preventives set a high bar for new entrants. Only one approved targeted therapy: Approval is limited to episodic cluster headache, leaving chronic cluster headache without an approved targeted option.

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The Cluster Headache Report Provides Insights Into



Companies developing and marketing Cluster Headache therapies, with aggregate therapies per company

Candidates segmented into early-, mid-, and late-stage development

Active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects

Drugs by stage, route of administration, target, monotherapy vs. combination, mechanism of action, and molecule type

Collaborations (company–company and company–academia), licensing agreements, and financing details Cluster Headache Market drivers, barriers, and unmet needs

Cluster Headache Companies Eli Lilly, Ceruvia Lifesciences, and others.

Route of Administration: Subcutaneous, Oral, Inhalation

Molecule Types: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Cluster Headache Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Cluster Headache Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Galcanezumab (EMGALITY), Ceruvia's non-hallucinogenic LSD analog, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Cluster Headache: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): None currently

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Ceruvia LSD analog (Phase 1/2)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): Ceruvia LSD analog (Phase 1/2)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.