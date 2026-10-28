Adult Myopia Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Rising Prevalence And Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Adult Myopia are expected to evolve during the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of myopia, increasing awareness of vision-related complications, and growing demand for effective disease management. Additionally, the development of novel pharmacological approaches and advancements in the treatment of myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) are expected to shape the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 28, 2026 – The market dynamics for Adult Myopia are expected to evolve during the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of myopia, increasing awareness of vision-related complications, and growing demand for effective disease management. Additionally, the development of novel pharmacological approaches and advancements in the treatment of myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) are expected to shape the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Adult Myopia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Adult Myopia, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Adult Myopia Market



The Adult Myopia therapeutics market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period 2026–2036.

The United States is a key market for Adult Myopia, with demand shaped by the growing burden of myopia and treatments for associated ocular complications.

DelveInsight's analysis highlights the increasing prevalence of myopia and the continued risk of progression into adulthood, particularly among individuals with high myopia.

The public report page lists the 2025 market size, projected 2036 market size, and CAGR as undisclosed values (XX).

Leading companies in the Adult Myopia market include Genentech, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key treatment approaches include optical correction, refractive surgery, pharmacological strategies for myopia progression, and therapies for complications such as myopic choroidal neovascularization.

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Key Factors Driving the Adult Myopia Market

Rising Prevalence of Myopia and Disease Awareness: Myopia is a common refractive disorder characterized by difficulty seeing distant objects clearly. Although it often develops during childhood or adolescence, progression can continue into adulthood. Increasing prevalence, lifestyle changes, prolonged near-work activities, and reduced outdoor exposure are contributing to the growing need for vision correction and long-term monitoring.

Growing Focus on Preventing Vision-threatening Complications: High and pathological myopia are associated with complications such as myopic macular degeneration, retinal detachment, glaucoma, and myopic choroidal neovascularization. Improved ophthalmic screening, retinal imaging, and monitoring of axial length are supporting earlier identification of patients at risk of progressive disease and visual impairment.

Advancements in Pharmacological and Ophthalmic Treatments: Adult myopia management includes spectacles, contact lenses, refractive procedures, and selected pharmacological approaches to slow progression. Treatments targeting complications such as mCNV, including anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapies, also contribute to the treatment landscape. However, there remains a significant unmet need for widely approved disease-modifying therapies specifically for adult myopia.

Adult Myopia Competitive Landscape

The Adult Myopia treatment landscape includes Genentech, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and other companies involved in ophthalmic therapies and the management of myopia-related complications.

Current treatment approaches primarily involve spectacles, contact lenses, orthokeratology, and refractive procedures such as LASIK, PRK, and SMILE. Low-dose atropine and specialized optical interventions are also being studied or used in selected settings to control myopia progression, although evidence and regulatory status vary by age group and country.

For myopic choroidal neovascularization, anti-VEGF therapies such as ranibizumab (LUCENTIS) and aflibercept (EYLEA) are important treatment options in relevant indications. These therapies address complications of pathological myopia rather than correcting the underlying refractive error itself.

Discover more about therapies and companies shaping the Adult Myopia market @ Adult Myopia Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Adult Myopia Market



September 2026: DelveInsight published its Adult Myopia market analysis, highlighting market opportunities, treatment approaches, epidemiological trends, and the outlook through 2036.

Ongoing clinical development: Research continues into pharmacological approaches to myopia progression and therapies for complications associated with pathological myopia. Ongoing clinical research: Faricimab has been investigated in the Phase III POYANG study for choroidal neovascularization secondary to pathological myopia.

What is Adult Myopia?

Adult Myopia is a refractive disorder in which distant objects appear blurry because light focuses in front of the retina rather than directly on it. Although myopia often develops during childhood, it can continue to progress during adulthood, particularly among individuals with high myopia. Symptoms include blurred distance vision, eyestrain, headaches, and difficulty seeing clearly at night. Severe or pathological myopia can increase the risk of retinal detachment, glaucoma, myopic macular degeneration, and myopic choroidal neovascularization. Management includes spectacles, contact lenses, refractive surgery, monitoring of disease progression, and treatment of associated ocular complications.

Adult Myopia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Adult Myopia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Adult Myopia

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Adult Myopia

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Adult Myopia

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Adult Myopia Prevalence of Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization

Scope of the Adult Myopia Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment approaches and emerging therapies for Adult Myopia.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, market drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities.

Key Companies: Genentech, Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Therapies and Treatments: Ranibizumab (LUCENTIS), aflibercept (EYLEA), low-dose atropine, optical correction, refractive surgery, and other relevant treatment approaches.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Competitive landscape assessment, SWOT analysis, and emerging treatment opportunities. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, treatment accessibility, pricing, and reimbursement.

To know more about companies working in the Adult Myopia treatment market, visit @ Adult Myopia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Adult Myopia Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Adult Myopia

Adult Myopia Market Overview at a Glance

Adult Myopia Background and Overview

Adult Myopia Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Adult Myopia

Adult Myopia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Adult Myopia Unmet Needs

Adult Myopia Emerging Therapies

Adult Myopia Market Outlook

Country-Wise Adult Myopia Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Adult Myopia Drug Uptake and Market Share

Adult Myopia Market Access and Reimbursement

Adult Myopia Market Drivers

Adult Myopia Market Barriers

Adult Myopia Competitive Landscape

Adult Myopia Appendix

Adult Myopia Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.