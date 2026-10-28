Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Novel Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-positive NSCLC) are witnessing steady growth driven by increasing adoption of targeted therapies, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and growing demand for treatments that overcome resistance to existing ALK inhibitors.

(Albany, New York) – October 28, 2026 – The market dynamics for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-positive NSCLC) are witnessing steady growth driven by increasing adoption of targeted therapies, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and growing demand for treatments that overcome resistance to existing ALK inhibitors. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as neladalkib (NVL-655) (Nuvalent), TRI-611 (TRIANA Biomedicines), and other investigational candidates is expected to further fuel the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of ALK-positive NSCLC, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the ALK-positive NSCLC Market



The ALK-positive NSCLC market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 2,050 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 3,370 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest share of the ALK-positive NSCLC market in 2025, with a market size of approximately USD 1,280 million.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 10,100 incident cases of ALK-positive NSCLC were reported in the United States in 2025.

Among the 7MM, males accounted for more than 55% of total NSCLC incident cases in 2025.

Patients aged 65 years and older accounted for more than 65% of total NSCLC incident cases in 2025.

Leading ALK-positive NSCLC companies, including Roche, Genentech, Xcovery Holdings, Pfizer, Nuvalent, TRIANA Biomedicines, and Astellas Pharma, are developing therapies to improve disease control and address treatment resistance. Promising therapies include alectinib (ALECENSA), ensartinib (ENSACOVE), lorlatinib (LORBRENA), neladalkib (NVL-655), TRI-611, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the ALK-positive NSCLC Market

Increasing Adoption of Targeted ALK Inhibitors: The use of ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) has transformed the treatment landscape for ALK-positive NSCLC. Therapies such as alectinib and lorlatinib have improved disease control and intracranial activity compared with earlier treatment approaches. The continued adoption of targeted therapies is a major driver of market growth.

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: Improved molecular testing, including next-generation sequencing, fluorescence in situ hybridization, and immunohistochemistry, enables the identification of ALK gene rearrangements. Accurate biomarker testing helps clinicians select targeted therapies and optimize treatment decisions for eligible patients.

Growing Need to Overcome Treatment Resistance: Despite advances in targeted treatment, patients may develop resistance to ALK inhibitors and experience disease progression, particularly in the central nervous system. Emerging therapies designed to address resistance mutations, improve brain penetration, and enhance the durability of responses are creating new opportunities in the market.

ALK-positive NSCLC Competitive Landscape

Several marketed and emerging therapies are shaping the ALK-positive NSCLC treatment landscape, including alectinib (ALECENSA) (Roche/Genentech), ensartinib (ENSACOVE) (Xcovery Holdings), lorlatinib (LORBRENA) (Pfizer), neladalkib (NVL-655) (Nuvalent), and TRI-611 (TRIANA Biomedicines).

These therapies target ALK-driven tumor growth through different mechanisms. Alectinib, ensartinib, and lorlatinib inhibit ALK signaling, while neladalkib is an investigational next-generation ALK inhibitor designed to address resistance mutations and improve central nervous system activity. TRI-611 is an investigational molecular glue degrader designed to promote the degradation of ALK fusion proteins.

The development of these therapies aims to improve treatment outcomes, manage acquired resistance, and expand therapeutic options for patients with advanced or metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the ALK-positive NSCLC market @ ALK-positive NSCLC Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the ALK-positive NSCLC Market



April 2026: Xcovery Holdings announced an agreement with EVERSANA to support and expand the US commercial launch of ensartinib (ENSACOVE).

April 2026: Nuvalent announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the US FDA for neladalkib, based on the ALKOVE-1 study.

March 2026: TRIANA Biomedicines announced that the US FDA granted Fast Track designation to TRI-611 for the treatment of ALK-positive NSCLC.

March 2026: TRIANA Biomedicines announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TRI-611 in patients with ALK-positive NSCLC. January 2026: TRIANA Biomedicines announced a research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to advance the discovery of molecular glue targets in oncology.

What is ALK-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-positive NSCLC) is a molecularly defined subtype of lung cancer characterized by rearrangements in the ALK gene. These genetic alterations produce abnormal fusion proteins that drive cancer cell growth and survival. The disease may occur in younger patients and individuals with little or no history of smoking. Symptoms can include persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and unexplained weight loss. Diagnosis relies on molecular testing to identify ALK rearrangements. Treatment primarily involves ALK-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitors, with chemotherapy and other approaches considered in selected clinical situations.

ALK-positive NSCLC Epidemiology Segmentation

The ALK-positive NSCLC epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of NSCLC

Gender-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC

Age-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC

Stage-specific Incident Cases of NSCLC Treated Cases of ALK-positive NSCLC

Scope of the ALK-positive NSCLC Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies for ALK-positive NSCLC.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, emerging therapies, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Roche, Genentech, Xcovery Holdings, Pfizer, Nuvalent, TRIANA Biomedicines, Astellas Pharma, and others.

Key Therapies: Alectinib (ALECENSA), ensartinib (ENSACOVE), lorlatinib (LORBRENA), neladalkib (NVL-655), TRI-611, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and competitive landscape assessment. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, treatment accessibility, pricing, reimbursement, and resistance-management strategies.

To know more about ALK-positive NSCLC companies working in the treatment market, visit @ ALK-positive NSCLC Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for ALK-positive NSCLC

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Overview at a Glance

ALK-positive NSCLC Background and Overview

ALK-positive NSCLC Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of ALK-positive NSCLC

ALK-positive NSCLC Current Treatment and Medical Practices

ALK-positive NSCLC Patient Journey

ALK-positive NSCLC Marketed Therapies

ALK-positive NSCLC Emerging Therapies

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Outlook

Country-Wise ALK-positive NSCLC Market Analysis (2022–2036)

ALK-positive NSCLC Drug Uptake and Market Share

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Access and Reimbursement

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Drivers

ALK-positive NSCLC Market Barriers

ALK-positive NSCLC SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

ALK-positive NSCLC Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.