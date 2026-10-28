Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 13+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 15+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 28, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 13+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Charcot Marie Tooth Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Charcot Marie Tooth pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Charcot Marie Tooth therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Charcot Marie Tooth Pipeline Report



On October 22, 2026 – BioSensics and CureCMT: BioSensics and CureCMT (Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation) announced an FDA cooperative agreement worth up to $2.2 million to develop wearable digital biomarkers for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A). The project will use wearable sensors to measure real-world changes in walking, foot drop, and hand function, helping researchers develop more sensitive tools for future clinical trials.

On October 14, 2026 – Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA): The CMTA announced Dr. Brendan Zotter of Johns Hopkins as its 2027 Inherited Neuropathies Fellow. His research will focus on developing improved methods for delivering gene therapies for CMT, supporting future therapeutic research.

DelveInsight's Charcot Marie Tooth Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 13+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Charcot Marie Tooth treatment.

The leading Charcot Marie Tooth Companies include Pharnext SA, InFlectis BioScience, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Charcot Marie Tooth Therapies such as PXT3003, NMD670, MD1003, Engensis (VM202), Remibrutinib, Teriflunomide, Cladribine (MAVENCLAD®) and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Charcot Marie Tooth? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Charcot Marie Tooth Clinical Trials Assessment

Charcot Marie Tooth Overview

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a group of hereditary neurological disorders caused by genetic mutations that disrupt the structure and function of peripheral nerves. It involves both motor and sensory nerve impairment, resulting in progressive muscle weakness, sensory deficits, and limb deformities. Symptoms often emerge during adolescence or early adulthood and gradually worsen over time, affecting mobility and coordination. The condition is highly heterogeneous, with more than 100 implicated genes, including PMP22, MPZ, and GJB1, and is classified into subtypes such as CMT1, CMT2, and CMTX. The disease is characterized by progressive weakness and sensory loss that typically begins in the feet and legs before extending to the hands and arms. Common manifestations include muscle wasting, foot abnormalities such as high arches and hammertoes, and challenges with balance, coordination, and fine motor skills. Patients may also report numbness, pain, fatigue, and occasional tremors in affected regions. The age of onset and rate of progression can vary significantly among individuals, reflecting the genetic diversity of the disorder.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Ignaseclant: NMD PHARMA

Ignaseclant (NMD670) is an investigational, first-in-class oral small molecule that selectively inhibits the skeletal muscle chloride channel ClC-1 chloride channel. By regulating this channel, it increases muscle excitability and enhances neuromuscular signal transmission. The therapy is being developed to improve muscle function and alleviate fatigue in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. It is currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

EN001: ENCell

EN001 is an investigational therapeutic being developed for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness and sensory loss. The drug is designed to enhance neuromuscular function by targeting pathways involved in muscle strength and nerve signaling. By improving muscle performance and reducing fatigue, EN001 aims to address key functional impairments associated with the disease. The drug has recently completed Phase I of clinical trials.

If you're tracking ongoing Charcot Marie Tooth Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Charcot Marie Tooth Treatment Drugs

Charcot Marie Tooth Companies

Pharnext SA, InFlectis BioScience, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Charcot Marie Tooth Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Charcot Marie Tooth with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Charcot Marie Tooth Treatment.

Charcot Marie Tooth Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Charcot Marie Tooth Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Charcot Marie Tooth market.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Charcot Marie Tooth Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Charcot Marie Tooth Pipeline Report covers it all @ Charcot Marie Tooth Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Charcot Marie Tooth Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Charcot Marie Tooth Companies- Pharnext SA, InFlectis BioScience, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Addex Therapeutics, Augustine therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Charcot Marie Tooth Therapies- PXT3003, NMD670, MD1003, Engensis (VM202), Remibrutinib, Teriflunomide, Cladribine (MAVENCLAD®) and others.

Charcot Marie Tooth Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Charcot Marie Tooth Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Charcot Marie Tooth Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Charcot Marie Tooth Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCharcot Marie Tooth Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCharcot Marie Tooth Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)PXT3003: Pharnext SADrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)IFB-088: InFlectis BioScienceDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Key CompaniesCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Key ProductsCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Unmet NeedsCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Drivers and BarriersCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Future Perspectives and ConclusionCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Analyst ViewsCharcot Marie Tooth Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

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