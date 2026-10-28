Encephalopathy Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Encephalopathy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 55+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Encephalopathy Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Encephalopathy pipeline landscape. It covers the Encephalopathy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Encephalopathy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Encephalopathy Pipeline Report @

Key Takeaways from the Encephalopathy Pipeline Report



On October 19, 2026 – Servier initiated first-in-human dosing of S230815 for KCNT1-related developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (KCNT1-DEE). The Phase 1b/2 KANDLE study is evaluating an investigational antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce KCNT1 gene expression in children aged 2–12 years with severe, early-onset epilepsy. The study aims to assess safety, tolerability, and the therapy's potential for further development.

On October 5, 2026 – Stoke Therapeutics announced FDA alignment on its planned U.S. regulatory submission for zorevunersen. The investigational therapy is being developed for Dravet syndrome, a severe developmental and epileptic encephalopathy. Following discussions with the FDA, the company expects Phase 3 EMPEROR trial results in the third quarter of 2027 and plans to complete its New Drug Application submission in the second half of 2027.

On September 30, 2026 – Pharmazz received FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 3 trial of sovateltide for traumatic brain injury. The company also reported that sovateltide had received Orphan Drug Designation for hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a serious brain injury caused by insufficient oxygen and blood flow. This is relevant to the broader encephalopathy treatment landscape, although the newly cleared Phase 3 trial concerns traumatic brain injury

DelveInsight's Encephalopathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Encephalopathy treatment.

The leading Encephalopathy Companies such as Takeda, SK Life Science, Inc, Epygenix, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Encoded Therapeutics, Genfit, TenNor Therapeutics and others. Promising Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapies such as TAK-935, PRAX-562, Rifaximin SSD, VSL#3, AST-120, VE303, HPN-100 and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth Encephalopathy Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Encephalopathy Clinical Trials and Studies

Encephalopathy Overview

Encephalopathy, a broad term encompassing various brain dysfunctions, presents a multifaceted challenge in clinical practice. Characterized by alterations in cognition, behavior, and consciousness, encephalopathy can stem from diverse etiologies, including metabolic imbalances, infectious agents, toxins, and vascular insults. Its manifestations range from subtle cognitive deficits to profound impairment, posing diagnostic dilemmas and necessitating tailored management strategies. Understanding the underlying mechanisms driving encephalopathy and its clinical manifestations is pivotal for effective intervention and improved patient outcomes.

Encephalopathy Emerging Drugs Profile

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc

STK-001, also known as zorevunersen, is Stoke Therapeutics' lead investigational therapy for Dravet syndrome, a severe genetic epilepsy. It's an antisense oligonucleotide designed to upregulate NaV1.1 protein expression by targeting the non-mutant SCN1A gene, aiming to restore physiological NaV1.1 levels and reduce both seizures and associated comorbidities. Clinical trials have shown substantial and sustained reductions in seizure frequency and improvements in cognition and behavior among patients already on standard anti-seizure medications. Recognized for its potential, zorevunersen has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, as well as orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations. A global Phase III registrational study is planned to commence in Q2 2025, following a collaboration agreement with Biogen for international development and commercialization.

EPX-100: Epygenix

EPX-100, clemizole hydrochloride, is under development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). EPX-100 acts by targeting central 5-hydroxytryptamine receptors to modulate serotonin signaling. The drug candidate is administered orally twice a day in a liquid formulation and has been developed based on a proprietary phenotype-based zebrafish drug screening platform. DS is caused by a loss of function mutation in the SCN1A gene, and scn1 mutant zebrafish replicate the genetic etiology and phenotype observed in the majority of DS patients. The scn1Lab mutant zebrafish model that expresses voltage gated sodium channels has been used for high-throughput screening of compounds that modulate Nav1.1 in the central nervous system. EPX-100, clemizole hydrochloride, is under development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). EPX-100 acts by targeting central 5-hydroxytryptamine receptors to modulate serotonin signaling. The drug candidate is administered orally twice a day in a liquid formulation and has been developed based on a proprietary phenotype-based zebrafish drug screening platform. DS is caused by a loss of function mutation in the SCN1A gene, and SCN1 mutant zebrafish replicate the genetic etiology and phenotype observed in the majority of DS patients. The scn1Lab mutant zebrafish model that expresses voltage gated sodium channels has been used for high-throughput screening of compounds that modulate Nav1.1 in the central nervous system. Currently, the drug is in Phase II trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

ETX101: Encoded Therapeutics

ETX101 as a potential one-time, disease-modifying gene regulation therapy targeting the underlying cause of SCN1A+ Dravet syndrome. In ETX101, a transgene encoding an engineered transcription factor under the control of a cell-selective regulatory element is delivered within a clinically-validated capsid (AAV9) to upregulate, or increase, the expression of the endogenous SCN1A gene. This approach is expected to increase production of NaV1.1 protein sodium channels in target neurons in the brain, leading to restored function. By targeting the underlying mechanism, ETX101 has the potential to address the full range of symptoms associated with Dravet syndrome. ETX101 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration and Orphan Designation by the European Medicines Agency. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

The Encephalopathy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Encephalopathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Encephalopathy Treatment.

Encephalopathy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Encephalopathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Encephalopathy market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Encephalopathy pipeline @ Encephalopathy Unmet Needs

Encephalopathy Companies

Takeda, SK Life Science Inc, Epygenix, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Encoded Therapeutics, Genfit, TenNor Therapeutics and others.

Encephalopathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Encephalopathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Encephalopathy Therapies and key Developments @ Encephalopathy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Encephalopathy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Encephalopathy Companies- Takeda, SK Life Science, Inc, Epygenix, Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, Encoded Therapeutics, Genfit, TenNor Therapeutics and others.

Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapies- TAK-935, PRAX-562, Rifaximin SSD, VSL#3, AST-120, VE303, HPN-100 and others.

Encephalopathy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Encephalopathy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Encephalopathy Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Encephalopathy Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryEncephalopathy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentEncephalopathy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)XEN496: Xenon PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)RBX 7455: RebiotixDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name; Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsEncephalopathy Key CompaniesEncephalopathy Key ProductsEncephalopathy Unmet NeedsEncephalopathy Market Drivers and BarriersEncephalopathy Future Perspectives and ConclusionEncephalopathy Analyst ViewsEncephalopathy Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth Curve.