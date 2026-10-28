Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Diabetic Retinopathy clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 55+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's,“ Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline landscape. It covers the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report



On October 07, 2026 – Kodiak Sciences announced plans to present Phase 3 GLOW2 clinical data for Zenkuda (tarcocimab tedromer) in diabetic retinopathy. The data were scheduled for presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2026 Annual Meeting, held October 9–12 in New Orleans. Zenkuda is an investigational therapy being developed for retinal diseases, including diabetic retinopathy.

On October 02, 2026 – Surrozen announced FDA clearance of its IND application for SZN-8141. The investigational bifunctional Wnt agonist and VEGF antagonist is being developed for diabetic macular edema, a diabetes-related eye complication associated with diabetic retinopathy. Surrozen expected to begin dosing patients in its Phase 1b/2a DUET study in Q4 2026.

DelveInsight's Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Diabetic Retinopathy treatment.

The leading Diabetic Retinopathy Companies such as Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. Promising Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies such as Runcaciguat (BAY1101042), OTT166, COLIRIOBCN070660, Brimonidine, and others.

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The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Diabetic Retinopathy.

Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes complication that affects eyes. It is caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). At first, diabetic retinopathy might cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. But it can lead to blindness. The condition can develop in anyone who has type 1 or type 2 diabetes. The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more likely you are to develop this eye complication. The pathophysiology of DR involves a complex interplay of factors such as chronic hyperglycemia, activation of biochemical pathways like the polyol pathway and protein kinase C, increased expression of growth factors such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), oxidative stress, and inflammation. These mechanisms lead to retinal microvascular damage, neurodegeneration of retinal cells, and structural changes that contribute to vision impairment. Understanding these underlying processes is crucial for the development of effective treatments to prevent and manage diabetic retinopathy. Drops will be put in eye to dilate (widen) the pupil. This allows the ophthalmologist to look through a special lens to see the inside of the eye.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs Profile

Tarcocimab tedromer: Kodiak Sciences

Tarcocimab is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on Kodiak's proprietary Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate ("ABC") Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing available agents. Kodiak's objective with tarcocimab is to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic retinopathy and to develop a new durability agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

VX-01: Vantage Biosciences Ltd

VX-01 is suitable for daily oral chronic dosing to ensure that intraocular concentrations of the drug achieve profound, persistent inhibition of AOC-3 in the neurovascular unit. Previous clinical studies using AOC-3 inhibitors to treat diabetic eye diseases (1,2) were confounded using drug doses that, although effective against soluble AOC-3 circulating in plasma, were insufficient to cross the blood-retina barrier and block AOC-3 in the eye. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

THN391: Therini Bio Pty Ltd

THN391 is an investigational therapy being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, a progressive microvascular complication of diabetes characterized by retinal inflammation, vascular leakage, and vision impairment. Developed by Therini Bio, THN391 represents a novel approach that targets fibrin-mediated inflammation, an emerging pathological driver in retinal diseases. In diabetic retinopathy, disruption of the blood-retinal barrier leads to the accumulation of fibrin within retinal tissues, which in turn promotes chronic inflammation, microglial activation, and vascular damage. THN391 is designed to selectively neutralize this pathological fibrin activity without interfering with normal blood coagulation, thereby offering a more targeted and potentially safer therapeutic strategy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

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The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment.

Diabetic Retinopathy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Retinopathy market

Diabetic Retinopathy Companies

Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diabetic Retinopathy Companies- Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies- Runcaciguat (BAY1101042), OTT166, COLIRIOBCN070660, Brimonidine, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiabetic Retinopathy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDiabetic Retinopathy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)KSI-301: Kodiak SciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)RGX 314: Regenxbio IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)OTX-TKI: Ocular TherapeutixDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDiabetic Retinopathy Key CompaniesDiabetic Retinopathy Key ProductsDiabetic Retinopathy Unmet NeedsDiabetic Retinopathy Market Drivers and BarriersDiabetic Retinopathy Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiabetic Retinopathy Analyst ViewsDiabetic Retinopathy Key CompaniesAppendix

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