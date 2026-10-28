Influenza A Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Reach ~USD 10,000 Million By 2036, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.9% During 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Influenza A Companies in the market include – Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Seqirus, Moderna, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma, and others.

(Albany, US), October 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Influenza A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of influenza A, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the influenza A infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Influenza A Market Report



In September 2026, CSL Seqirus announced expanded availability of its influenza vaccines across the United States after completing its 2026–2027 seasonal manufacturing campaign.

In August 2026, ArkBio received IND approval from China's NMPA for AK0406, an antiviral drug-Fc conjugate candidate for influenza prophylaxis.

In May 2026, Lupin secured NMPA approval for its Oseltamivir Phosphate for Oral Suspension (6 mg/mL), for treating and preventing Influenza A and B in pediatric patients and adults.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the influenza treatment market was valued at approximately USD 5,000 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 10,000 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest influenza medications market size in 2025 across the 7MM, while Spain accounted for the smallest.

In 2025, the influenza vaccine failure rate in the United States was estimated at approximately 70%, indicating that a substantial proportion of vaccinated individuals remained susceptible to infection.

In Japan, an average of approximately 196,895 weekly influenza cases were reported in November 2025, corresponding to 51.12 cases per medical institution, indicating high epidemic intensity.

Next-generation mRNA-based vaccines, such as those developed by Moderna, have advanced to late-stage development and regulatory review, strengthening the influenza vaccine market outlook through faster strain adaptation and improved scalability.

No major new antiviral classes have been introduced in recent years, highlighting a continued unmet need in the influenza medication market.

The leading Influenza A companies include Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Seqirus, Moderna, Merck (Cidara Therapeutics), GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma, and others. Promising Influenza A therapies include mRNA-1010, CD388, Flu Pandemic mRNA (GSK4382276A), GSK5536522, GSK5475152, CC-42344, and others.

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Influenza A Overview

Influenza A viruses are the only influenza viruses known to cause flu pandemics. They spread efficiently among people, and people have little or no immunity against them. They are divided into subtypes based on two surface proteins, hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N), with 18 hemagglutinin subtypes and 11 neuraminidase subtypes identified. Subtypes that routinely circulate in people include A(H1N1) and A(H3N2), which makes the H3N2 infection market an important part of the overall landscape. Occasionally, an antigenic shift occurs, a significant change in the virus surface antigens that leads to a new subtype, often resulting in a global pandemic with increased morbidity and mortality.

Diagnosis is typically based on clinical symptoms and confirmed with laboratory tests. Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs) detect viral antigens and provide results within minutes, while RT-PCR is used to confirm the virus type and subtype, especially during outbreaks or severe cases. Rapid molecular assays can provide results in approximately 20 minutes, and two FDA-cleared assays are available in the United States.

Influenza A Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Vaccinated Pool of Influenza A

Total Influenza Vaccine Failure Cases

Total Influenza A Positive Cases Strain-specific Cases of Influenza A

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Influenza A Epidemiology Key Findings



In the United States, the vaccinated population was highest among adults aged 18–49 years, while the lowest vaccination uptake was observed in pregnant women in 2025.

In Europe, influenza A (H1N1)pdm09 emerged as the predominant subtype in 2024, accounting for approximately 57–93% of all influenza A cases, as reported by ERVISS (2025).

During the 2025 Southern Hemisphere influenza season in the Americas, activity was predominantly driven by influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, with peak test positivity reaching 19%. In the United States, the total number of influenza A positive cases is projected to increase from 2022 to 2036, reflecting a rising disease burden over time.

Approved Therapies for Influenza A

XOFLUZA (baloxavir marboxil): Roche and Shionogi

XOFLUZA is a first-in-class, single-dose oral antiviral designed to inhibit the cap-dependent endonuclease protein, which is essential for viral replication. It has demonstrated efficacy against a wide range of influenza viruses, including in vitro activity against oseltamivir-resistant and avian strains (H7N9, H5N1) in non-clinical studies. The US FDA approved XOFLUZA in October 2018 for acute, uncomplicated influenza in people 12 years and older. In August 2022, approval was extended to healthy children aged 5 to under 12, and to post-exposure prevention in the same age group, which is central to the pediatric influenza treatment market. XOFLUZA is also approved in the EU for treatment and post-exposure prophylaxis in children aged one year and above, adolescents, and adults.

Other marketed therapies include RAPIVAB (peramivir) from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and FLUAD QUADRIVALENT from Seqirus. Recommended antivirals also include oseltamivir phosphate (TAMIFLU), zanamivir (RELENZA), and peramivir (RAPIVAB).

Influenza A Pipeline Analysis

CC-42344: Cocrystal Pharma

CC-42344 is a novel PB2 inhibitor selected as a preclinical lead for oral or inhaled treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A. It binds to a highly conserved PB2 site of the influenza polymerase complex and shows a novel mechanism of action. It showed strong in vitro antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including avian pandemic strains and TAMIFLU- and XOFLUZA-resistant strains. The company received authorization from the UK MHRA to conduct a Phase IIa human challenge study, and in March 2026 announced plans to continue development with an additional Phase 2a study.

CD388: Cidara Therapeutics (Merck)

In February 2026, Cidara Therapeutics announced that MK-1406 (CD388) is being evaluated in the Phase 3 ANCHOR study (NCT07159763). In January 2026, Merck completed a cash tender offer for all outstanding common shares of Cidara Therapeutics.

mRNA-1010: Moderna

mRNA-1010 is a Phase III mRNA vaccine for influenza A and B. In February 2026, the CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Moderna's mCombriax for the prevention of influenza disease.

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Influenza A Market Outlook

The influenza vaccine market remains essential for protecting against the most prevalent circulating strains, with annual updates guided by global surveillance data. Vaccines such as FLUZONE and FluMist stimulate immune responses that help prevent infection or reduce disease severity, and next-generation mRNA vaccines offer the potential for faster strain adaptation than traditional platforms.

Antiviral therapies remain a key component of management, particularly when given early to reduce symptom severity and duration. XOFLUZA has gained attention for its single-dose oral regimen and expanding use in post-exposure prophylaxis. However, antigenic drift and shift continue to affect vaccine effectiveness, and most pipeline candidates remain in early to mid-stage development, so limited near-term disruption is expected in the antiviral landscape. The US dominates the market, with Germany leading among the EU4 and the UK and Spain the lowest. As pipeline therapies launch, the influenza A infections market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Influenza A Market Drivers



Rising global disease burden, with annual epidemics causing millions of cases and significant mortality

Innovations in vaccines (mRNA and universal platforms), novel antivirals, and improved diagnostics

Expanded immunization efforts post-COVID-19

Growing focus from organizations like the WHO and rising biotech investments in pandemic preparedness Emerging competitive landscape with multiple candidates in clinical trials

Influenza A Market Drivers



High mutation rates and the emergence of antiviral-resistant influenza A strains.

Limited duration of immunity and frequent changes in circulating viral subtypes.

Challenges in developing broadly effective vaccines against diverse influenza A strains.

High costs and logistical challenges associated with vaccine production and distribution. Delays in diagnosis and treatment, particularly in patients with limited access to healthcare.

Influenza A Treatment Landscape

Treatment depends on disease severity. Uncomplicated seasonal influenza is managed with symptomatic care and staying home to prevent spread. High-risk patients should receive antivirals such as oseltamivir within 48 hours of symptom onset, and severe cases such as pneumonia or sepsis require immediate antiviral treatment. Neuraminidase inhibitors should be prescribed for at least 5 days, and corticosteroids only if necessary. Vaccination remains the most effective prevention method, with annual doses recommended.

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Scope of the Influenza A Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Influenza A Companies- Roche, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Seqirus, Moderna, Merck (Cidara Therapeutics), GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma, and others.

Influenza A Therapies- mRNA-1010, CD388, Flu Pandemic mRNA (GSK4382276A), GSK5536522, GSK5475152, CC-42344, and others.

Influenza A Market Dynamics: Influenza A market drivers and market barriers

Influenza A Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Influenza A Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Influenza A

Influenza A Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background And Overview of Influenza A

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Influenza A

Patient Journey of Influenza

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Influenza A: Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs of Influenza A

SWOT Analysis of Influenza A

KOL Views of Influenza A

Market Access and Reimbursement of Influenza A

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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