Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Companies in the market include – Byondis, Roche, Pfizer, Ambrx, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, Klus Pharma, DualityBio, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Vaccinex, Suzhou Zanrong Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, and others.

(Albany, US), October 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Report @ Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Report



In July 2026, UNICANCER announced result of De-escalation of Medical Therapies in HER2-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer in Long-term Persistent Response and Minimal Residual Disease Undetectable in Circulating Tumor DNA.

The metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer market size was valued at approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% from 2026 to 2036, according to DelveInsight's analysis of the her2 positive breast cancer treatment market.

In 2025, the United States accounted for the largest share of the 7MM market, at around 60%, making the US breast cancer market the primary revenue contributor.

The total incident population of HER2-positive breast cancer in the 7MM was nearly 104,000 cases in 2025, and cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

In the US, metastatic HER2-positive cases formed the largest treatment-eligible pool, accounting for approximately 14,500 cases.

In 2025, the first-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer market was USD 521 million in the US, with Taxane + Trastuzumab + PERJETA (Pertuzumab) ± Hormone therapies capturing the highest revenue at USD 236 million.

Approximately 30–50% of treatment-naïve HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients do not respond well to HERCEPTIN initially, underscoring the need for novel therapies to tackle resistance.

Anti-HER2 therapies such as HERCEPTIN, PERJETA, KADCYLA, and ENHERTU have changed the treatment paradigm of HER2-positive cancers, which were previously associated with more aggressive disease and poorer outcomes.

The leading Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer companies include Byondis, Roche, Pfizer, Ambrx, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, Klus Pharma, DualityBio, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Vaccinex, Suzhou Zanrong Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer therapies include HERCEPTIN, PHESGO, PERJETA, KADCYLA, NERLYNX, TUKYSA, SYD985, Zanidatamab, ARX788, A166, DB-1303, and others.

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Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Overview

Breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, usually beginning in the ducts or lobules and forming a tumor. Some breast cancers are driven by overexpression or amplification of the HER2 gene/protein; these are known as HER2-positive (HER2+) breast cancers. HER2+ breast cancer tends to grow faster and is more likely to spread or recur than HER2-negative disease, a distinction that frames how the HER2-positive segment is viewed alongside the her2 negative breast cancer market. HER2 status is determined through biomarker testing, most commonly using immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), although other tests such as NGS, PCR, PD-1/PD-L1, MSI-H/dMMR, and BRCA testing may also be used. In general, only tumors that are IHC 3+ or FISH-positive are considered HER2-positive and are likely to respond to HER2-targeted therapies, while an IHC 2+ result is considered borderline and typically requires confirmatory FISH testing.

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incidence Cases of Breast Cancer

Total Incident Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Hormonal Status of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Age-specific Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HER2-positive Breast Cancer

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Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Key Findings



The total incident population of HER2-positive breast cancer in the 7MM was nearly 104,000 cases in 2025 and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer cases were highest in the treatment-eligible pool in the US, accounting for approximately 14,500 cases.

Most cases of HER2-positive breast cancer in the United States occur in people between 40 and 60 years of age, accounting for approximately 52% of total cases in 2025.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest total incident cases of HER2-positive breast cancer, with approximately 10,800 cases in 2025, while Spain accounted for the least, a pattern relevant to the Europe breast cancer market. In Japan, stage-specific cases of HER2-positive breast cancer were highest in Stage II, accounting for approximately 6,600 cases in 2025.

Approved Therapies for Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

ENHERTU is the lead product in Daiichi Sankyo's ADC franchise and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca's ADC scientific platform. It is designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology and comprises a HER2 monoclonal antibody attached to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload, an exatecan derivative, via a stable tetrapeptide-based cleavable linker. In December 2025, ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab was approved in the US for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, following Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation and based on the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial.

TUKYSA (tucatinib): Seagen

TUKYSA is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor of the HER2 protein that inhibited phosphorylation of HER2 and HER3, downstream MAPK and AKT signaling, and cell proliferation in laboratory studies. In December 2025, Pfizer announced detailed results from the Phase III HER2CLIMB-05 trial of TUKYSA as an investigational first-line maintenance combination following chemotherapy-based induction in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and presented orally at the 48th San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis

SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine): Byondis

SYD985 comprises the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab and a cleavable linker-drug called vc-seco-DUBA. In May 2023, the FDA issued a complete response letter for a biologics license application for vic-trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985) to treat patients with HER2-positive, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

ARX788: Ambrx

ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, is being investigated in multiple clinical trials for breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase II/III trials in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson completed its acquisition of Ambrx Biopharma, creating an opportunity to design, develop, and commercialize targeted oncology therapeutics.

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Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Outlook

The metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer market has evolved significantly from conventional chemotherapy to a highly targeted, biomarker-driven treatment landscape led by HER2-directed antibodies, TKIs, and ADCs. Roche's HERCEPTIN transformed care as the first targeted therapy in this setting, followed by agents such as PERJETA, KADCYLA, ENHERTU, TUKYSA, and PHESGO, which have progressively expanded options across lines of therapy and shaped the her2 antibodies market and the wider her2 therapy market. ENHERTU's strong efficacy has notably reshaped the second-line and broader treatment paradigm, while newer pipeline agents and combination approaches are expected to further intensify competition. Overall, the outlook for the breast cancer market remains positive, driven by continued innovation, label expansions, lifecycle management strategies, and growing demand for more effective and convenient HER2-targeted therapies. The patent for T-DM1 (KADCYLA) is set to expire in September 2026 in the US.

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Drivers



Rising disease burden and patient pool, as HER2-positive disease accounts for roughly 15–20% of breast cancer cases and a meaningful proportion of these patients eventually develop metastatic disease

Strong uptake of HER2-targeted therapies, including established HER2-directed agents and rapid adoption of newer targeted therapies Shift toward premium novel therapies, especially ADCs, which are being used earlier and more broadly in treatment sequencing

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Barriers



Relapse and resistance driven by disease heterogeneity and drug resistance mechanisms

Treatment sequencing uncertainty

Increasing competition from biosimilars and next-generation ADCs A big pharma-dominated ADC market, which poses a challenge for newcomers such as SYD985 (Byondis)

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape

Metastatic breast cancer is primarily treated with targeted therapy and hormonal therapy, and first-line treatment choice depends on receptor status, including estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 receptors. Where both HER2 and estrogen receptors are positive, initial treatment may involve hormonal therapy, HER2-targeted therapy, or a combination of both. HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab) can be given with chemotherapy and sometimes PERJETA (pertuzumab), and the HERCEPTIN and PERJETA combination has become a standard of care for neoadjuvant and metastatic front-line settings. ADCs such as ENHERTU, KADCYLA, and PHESGO treat unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, NERLYNX is combined with chemotherapy for advanced-stage and metastatic disease, and TUKYSA treats metastatic or locally advanced disease after at least one anti-HER2 medicine.

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Tracker: Recent Developments

This her2 treatment tracker and her2 positive treatment tracker highlights the latest milestones in the space:



In December 2025, the US FDA approved fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (ENHERTU) in combination with pertuzumab for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer as determined by an FDA-approved test. In October 2025, Pfizer announced positive topline results from the Phase III HER2CLIMB-05 trial of first-line combination therapy with the tyrosine kinase inhibitor TUKYSA (tucatinib) in patients with HER2+ MBC.

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Scope of the Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Report



Coverage- 7MM (the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan), including the uk breast cancer drugs market

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Companies- Byondis, Roche, Pfizer, Ambrx, Bolt Biotherapeutics, BioInvent International AB, Klus Pharma, DualityBio, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Vaccinex, Suzhou Zanrong Pharma, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Therapies- HERCEPTIN, PHESGO, PERJETA, KADCYLA, NERLYNX, TUKYSA, SYD985, Zanidatamab, ARX788, A166, DB-1303, and others.

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer market drivers and market barriers

Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Metastatic HER2 Positive Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Key Events

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Disease Background and Overview of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Patient Journey of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Key Endpoints in Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Marketed Drugs

Emerging Drugs

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer: 7MM Market Analysis

KOL Views of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Unmet Needs of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

SWOT Analysis of Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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