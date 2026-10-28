Chondrosarcoma Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A 16% CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Chondrosarcoma Companies in the market include – Servier, Inhibrx, and others.

(Albany, US), October 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Chondrosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of chondrosarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the chondrosarcoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Chondrosarcoma Market Report



In June 2026, Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA had accepted for filing its Biologics License Application (BLA) for ozekibart (INBRX-109) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma. The FDA reported no filing review issues at that time and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 14, 2027.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the chondrosarcoma market size was found to be ~USD 15 million in the 7MM in 2025, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during 2026–2036.

Among the 7MM, the US chondrosarcoma market accounted for the largest market size, at ~USD 10 million in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the 7MM were approximately 2,300 in 2025.

Conventional chondrosarcomas constitute approximately 80% of all chondrosarcoma cases, making them the most prevalent subtype.

IDH mutations are found in 50-70% of chondrosarcomas, and nearly 65% of cases are related to IDH mutations, leaving a wide opportunity for targeted therapies in the untapped chondrosarcoma market.

There are no approved therapies for chondrosarcoma, and surgery remains the mainstay of treatment.

The leading chondrosarcoma companies include Servier, Inhibrx, and others. Promising chondrosarcoma therapies include ivosidenib, INBRX-109 (ozekibart), and others.

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Chondrosarcoma Overview

Chondrosarcoma comprises a group of locally aggressive or malignant cartilaginous matrix-producing neoplasms with diverse morphological features and clinical behavior. A type of bone cancer, it is categorized into four grades (I, II, III, and IV), with the majority of cases falling within Grade II. Chondrosarcoma primarily affects adults and is the second most common primary solid tumor of bone after osteogenic sarcoma, which also shapes the wider osteosarcoma market and bone cancer treatment market. It is classified as primary or secondary depending on whether the tumor arises de novo or develops in a preexisting benign cartilage neoplasm. It predominantly affects individuals in the fourth to sixth decades of life, and the most commonly involved sites are the pelvic bones, followed by the femur, humerus, and ribs.

Diagnosis begins with a review of the patient's medical history and a physical examination. Imaging tests such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans are then used to assess the tumor's size, location, and extent. A biopsy is performed for microscopic examination by a pathologist to confirm the diagnosis. The tumor tissue is graded from I to IV to determine its aggressiveness and prognosis, and staging tests may follow to assess the cancer's spread.

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Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Primary Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma Stage-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the total number of incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the 7MM was ~2,300.

Among the stage-specific incident cases of chondrosarcoma, localized cases contribute the most in Japan.

Conventional chondrosarcomas constitute approximately 80% of all chondrosarcoma cases, making them the most prevalent subtype. IDH mutations are detected in approximately 50% of chondrosarcoma patients in Japan.

Approved Therapies for Chondrosarcoma

Currently, there is no approved drug for the treatment of chondrosarcoma. As per the updated NCCN guidelines, ivosidenib has been added as a treatment option for patients with IDH1-mutant conventional or dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma; however, for all types of chondrosarcoma, the premise for curative treatment is adequate surgery.

Chondrosarcoma Pipeline Analysis

Ivosidenib: Servier

Ivosidenib is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor developed by Servier. A Phase III, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of ivosidenib is underway for participants aged 18 years and older with locally advanced or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma harboring an IDH1 mutation, whether untreated or previously treated with one systemic treatment regimen, a key development for the metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma market. These mutations lead to abnormal forms of IDH1 proteins in the cancer cells.

INBRX-109 (Ozekibart): Inhibrx

INBRX-109 is the most advanced therapeutic candidate of Inhibrx and is designed to target tumor-biased direct cell death induction by DR5 activation in numerous cancer types. It is a tetravalent DR5 agonistic antibody that can potentiate DR5 through efficient receptor clustering, causing cell death. Inhibrx plans to file a BLA in Q2 of 2026, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a potentially registration-enabling Phase II trial.

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Chondrosarcoma Market Outlook

The current management of chondrosarcoma depends on the type, the grade, and the location of the tumor, while the best predictor of clinical behavior is the grading system. Surgical treatment is considered the best and only treatment for chondrosarcoma, as radiotherapy and chemotherapy are rendered unresponsive and refractory. Curettage, radical resection, and amputation are the primary surgical options, based on factors such as the size and site of the lesion and its degree of malignancy.

A major roadblock in estimating the revenue generated by systemic agents in the bone cancer drug market for chondrosarcoma is that chemotherapy is generally ineffective in conventional chondrosarcoma, and there is no standard systemic therapy for advanced conventional chondrosarcoma. The rarity of these cancers also makes randomized clinical trials more challenging. Current chemotherapy recommendations include cisplatin and doxorubicin, extrapolated from regimens for osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma. Other combinations of gemcitabine, ifosfamide, dasatinib, and pazopanib have also been used, but with limited success, especially in dedifferentiated and metastatic cases.

The US accounted for the largest share of the chondrosarcoma market in the 7MM, at ~USD 10 million in 2025. The entry of mid-stage candidates such as INBRX-109 (ozekibart) is expected to intensify competition in the chondrosarcoma treatment landscape during the latter half of the forecast period.

Key Factors Driving the Chondrosarcoma Market



Rising Disease Incidence: Increased detection rates due to advanced imaging and better diagnostic sensitivity are leading to higher reported cases, enhancing the treated patient population. Emergence of Targeted Therapies: Research into targeted agents, including IDH1/2 inhibitors (ivosidenib), EZH2 inhibitors, and DR5-targeted agents like INBRX-109, is transforming treatment for unresectable cases.

Chondrosarcoma Market Drivers



Rising demand for targeted and personalized therapies.

Increasing awareness and early diagnosis of chondrosarcoma.

Advancements in molecular diagnostics and genetic profiling.

Growing investment in oncology research and drug development. Limited treatment options driving demand for novel therapies.

Chondrosarcoma Market Barriers



Limited treatment options for advanced chondrosarcoma.

Resistance to conventional chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Challenges in early diagnosis and accurate tumor classification.

High costs of surgery and specialized treatments. Limited clinical trials and targeted therapy development.

Chondrosarcoma Treatment Landscape

The grade of malignancy and the underlying subentity strongly determine the therapy and prognosis of chondrosarcoma. For all types, the premise for curative treatment is adequate surgery, and only wide compartmental tumor resection, according to Enneking, can control the tumor locally and systemically in a curative setting in high and intermediate-grade tumors. Neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy may provide a survival advantage in dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma, and the regimen is often based on a combination of doxorubicin and cisplatin or ifosfamide. Local recurrence and metastatic progression are common in aggressive subtypes, with poor long-term survival rates in metastatic disease.

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Scope of the Chondrosarcoma Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Chondrosarcoma Companies: Servier, Inhibrx, and others

Chondrosarcoma Therapies: Ivosidenib, INBRX-109 (ozekibart), and others

Chondrosarcoma Market Dynamics: Addressable patient population, market drivers and market barriers

Chondrosarcoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Chondrosarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Chondrosarcoma

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Chondrosarcoma

Patient Journey of Chondrosarcoma

Emerging Therapies

Chondrosarcoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs of Chondrosarcoma

SWOT Analysis of Chondrosarcoma

KOL Views of Chondrosarcoma

Market Access and Reimbursement of Chondrosarcoma

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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