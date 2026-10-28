Hanley Investment Group, Summit RE Arrange $12.7 Million Sale Of Multi-Tenant Retail Center In Orange County, Calif.

MENAFN - GetNews)"100% Leased Two-Story, 20,309-Square-Foot Retail Center Adjacent to Fullerton College Trades to Los Angeles-Based Private 1031-Exchange Buyer"

FULLERTON, Calif. - October 28, 2026 - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors and Summit RE announced today the $12.7 million sale of Fullerton Court, a 100%-leased two-story, 20,309-square-foot multi-tenant retail center located adjacent to Fullerton College in Fullerton, California.

Hanley Investment Group's Senior Vice President Sean Cox and Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman, in association with Summit RE Senior Vice President Scott Hook, represented the seller, a private partnership based in Newport Beach, California. The buyer, a Los Angeles-based private 1031-exchange investor, was self-represented.

"We generated strong interest from private and exchange buyers through our extensive broker and investor relationships and successfully navigated a unique leasing challenge during escrow," said Cox. "After a tenant vacated during the marketing process, the vacant space was leased before closing, preserving the property's 100% occupancy and creating a seamless transition for both the seller and buyer."

According to Fryman, "We held firm on the pricing while the 5-Year Treasury rate rose more than 50 basis points during escrow. The successful closing demonstrates the continued demand for well-located retail assets with stable cash flow, strong tenancy and long-term growth potential, even amid changing market conditions."

Cox added, "Fullerton Court represented a rare opportunity to acquire an irreplaceable multi-tenant retail asset in the heart of Orange County. Positioned at one of North Orange County's busiest signalized intersections serving more than 80,000 cars per day and adjacent to Fullerton College, the property offered a combination of location, visibility, contractual rent growth and long-term income stability that is difficult to replicate in today's market."

"The property's 100% occupancy, internet-resistant tenant roster, long-term lease profile and built-in annual rental increases attracted significant investor interest," said Fryman. "Combined with its position in one of Southern California's most established and supply-constrained retail markets, the asset provided the stability and growth characteristics sought by today's private buyers."

Located at 444 North Harbor Boulevard, at the signalized intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue, Fullerton Court is a 0.61-acre retail property that was originally built in 1982 and expanded in 2004. The center is anchored by FedEx Office, which has operated at the property for more than 25 years and extended its lease for an additional 10 years recently and Pixiu Mala Hongtang, which recently executed a new 10-year lease. At the time of sale, the property featured a rent-weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 5.8 years, with nine of its 10 tenants benefiting from annual rent increases of 3% or more.

Fullerton Court is situated within one of Orange County's most densely populated trade areas, with more than 606,000 residents and an average household income of approximately $126,000 within a five-mile radius. The property is located adjacent to Fullerton College and minutes from California State University, Fullerton, providing access to a student population of more than 66,000. The center's service, medical and restaurant tenants provide daily-needs offerings that are largely insulated from e-commerce competition, while the property's location near Downtown Fullerton and the Fullerton Transportation Center contributes to a Walk Score of 97, considered a "Walker's Paradise."

About Summit RE

Summit RE launched as a commercial real estate brokerage in Dallas and Orange County, built by brokers with experience in investment sales. The firm focuses on multi-tenant and single-tenant retail investment sales, along with office and industrial properties, and also works across Texas, Southern California, and the broader Southwest. Summit RE operates as a commercial real estate firm with a collaborative approach and a platform built around market coverage, shared technology, and transaction support for clients. The company maintains offices in Dallas, Costa Mesa, and Houston, supporting a regional footprint in commercial property sales. See: SummitRE.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a transaction track record exceeding $13.1 billion, specializing in the sale of grocery-anchored, anchored, multi-tenant and single-tenant retail properties nationwide. The firm's expertise, proven track record spanning more than 20 years, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit HanleyInvestmentGroup.