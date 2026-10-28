Award-Winning Human Rights Documentary A Fire Within Opens Theatrically October 29

Brit Scales in "A Fire Within" Courtesy of FMRL Film2 LLC

From Executive Producer Liya Kebede, the shocking true story of three Ethiopian women who find their torturer living in America begins its theatrical rollout.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The award-winning documentary A FIRE WITHIN begins its highly anticipated theatrical run in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal on Thursday, October 29, 2026.Directed by Christopher Chambers (Aram, Aram), the film tells the powerful true story of three Ethiopian women who survive torture and interrogation, flee to the United States and then make a shocking discovery: their former torturer is not only living in America, he is working next to one of the women at her new job at a midtown Atlanta hotel restaurant. The film chronicles the women's heart-stopping attempt to bring their former torturer to justice in America."We set out to create a film that is as cinematic and emotionally powerful as the real story truly is," said director Christopher Chambers. "The women whose story we share put an enormous amount of trust in us. Our north star in making A FIRE WITHIN was to always anchor the storytelling in their voices and their authentic true-life experiences."A hit with film festival audiences, A FIRE WITHIN won the Audience Award for Best Documentary out of its film festival premiere at the Atlanta Film Festival, in addition to winning Audiences Awards at the Naples International Film Festival and the North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival.Chambers filmed one third of the film on location, in Addis Ababa, shooting recreations of the three women's arrests, interrogations and tortures in the actual locations where those harrowing events originally occurred. "Over fifty members of the Los Angeles Ethiopian Community worked on this film, in addition to our all-local cast and crew in Addis Ababa," continued Chambers, "I can't wait for them to feel the impact of their hard work up on the big screen."A FIRE WITHIN runs at the Laemmle Royal from October 29th through November 5, after which it will continue its run in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego and more cities, before expanding to Europe and Addis Ababa in 2027.The Los Angeles release includes two special screening events:. Opening Night Special Screening Event with Filmmaker Q&A: Thursday, October 29, 7:30 PM. Presented in partnership with Kitfo TV, Habesha Networks and Wax&Gold.. "Spotlight on Human Rights" Screening with Panel: Sunday, November 1, 5:20 PM. Screening followed by Q&A panel with human rights lawyers, including filmmaker Christopher Chambers and accomplished human rights lawyer, Paul Hoffman, who is also featured in the film. Presented in partnership with the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law.Tickets and Showtime Information: laemmle/film/fire-withinFESTIVAL HONORSA FIRE WITHIN won four audience awards on the festival circuit and earned a critics' nomination:. Audience Award, Atlanta Film Festival. Audience Award, Naples International Film Festival. Audience Award, North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival. Audience Award - Silver, Twin Cities Film Festival. Nominee, Oglethorpe Award for Excellence, Georgia Film Critics Association

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"A Fire Within" Trailer - Opening October 29

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Award-Winning Human Rights Documentary "A Fire Within" Opens Theatrically October 29 News Provided By FMRL Film2 LLC October 28, 2026, 23:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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