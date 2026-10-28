Toastmasters Of La Jolla Establishes Helen Blanchard Annual Award Of Excellence First Recipient Honored October 21, 2026

Toastmasters of La Jolla is the #3 Club in the San Diego District

Bob Dietrich, DTM, proposed that Toastmasters of La Jolla take on the responsibility of continuing the tradition and the membership created the award.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toastmasters of La Jolla, the club founded in 1978 by Helen M. Blanchard, has assumed responsibility for continuing her legacy by creating the Helen Blanchard Annual Award of Excellence. The club presented the inaugural award on October 21, 2026, to Alberto E. Alvarado, DTM.The award was established after District 5 of Toastmasters International merged with Founder's District (and District 100, Division S) effective July 1, 2026, forming a new Founder's District. That reorganization eliminated the district-level Helen M. Blanchard Trailblazer Award, which had recognized innovative and exceptional service leadership in District 5 since 2010.Bob Dietrich, DTM, proposed that Toastmasters of La Jolla take on the responsibility of continuing the tradition. The club membership adopted the idea, creating the Helen Blanchard Annual Award of Excellence to honor individuals who exemplify dedication to helping others develop their communication skills and confidence.“Helen Blanchard opened the door for so many of us,” said Bob Dietrich, DTM.“She showed that excellence and leadership belong to anyone willing to commit to them. It felt right that her own club should carry that tradition forward.”About the First RecipientAlberto E. Alvarado, DTM, received the first award in recognition of“his tireless dedication to helping others find their voice and share it with confidence.” Alvarado joined Toastmasters in 2015 and has held numerous leadership roles at the club and district levels. He previously served as District 5 Toastmaster of the Year (2023–2024) and currently serves as Program Quality Director for District 5 (2025–2026), overseeing educational programs, club officer training, contests, and efforts to help clubs and members achieve Distinguished status.Earlier service includes club Treasurer (three terms), Area Director, District Public Relations Manager, and co-chair of the Leadership and Communication Expo. Professionally, he works for the Costco Auto Program and is a consultant in automotive marketing.Helen Blanchard's HistoryHelen M. Blanchard (1926–2013) was a pioneering figure in Toastmasters International. In 1970, when membership was still restricted to men, she began attending meetings of a San Diego club. Club members submitted her application under the name“H. Blanchard”; when World Headquarters requested a full first name, they chose“Homer.” Three years later, in 1973, Toastmasters officially opened membership to women. Blanchard went on to serve as District Governor and, in 1985, became the first female International President of Toastmasters International. Her presidential theme was“Commit to Excellence.”In 1978, Blanchard founded Toastmasters of La Jolla (chartered June 1, 1978). She is widely known as the“First Lady of Toastmasters” for breaking barriers and opening the organization to women worldwide. The club's decision to continue an award in her name reflects her lifelong commitment to leadership, service, and helping others grow.Club Values and Meeting CultureToastmasters of La Jolla maintains a clear commitment to three core practices: beginning on time, ending on time, and always making meetings fun. These standards create a reliable, respectful, and enjoyable environment where members can focus on developing their speaking and leadership skills without unnecessary delays or formality. The club meets weekly on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the La Jolla Recreation Center (615 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037). Guests are always welcome.About Toastmasters of La JollaToastmasters of La Jolla (Club #895) is a member club of Toastmasters International. Founded in 1978 by Helen M. Blanchard, the club provides a mutually supportive environment where members develop communication and leadership skills. Meetings are held Wednesdays, 6:30–8:00 p.m., at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037. For more information, call (805) 501-4005 or visit toastmasterslj.Media ContactToastmasters of La Jolla(805) 501-4005615 Prospect StreetLa Jolla, CA 92037toastmasterslj

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Toastmasters of La Jolla Establishes Helen Blanchard Annual Award of Excellence First Recipient Honored October 21, 2026 News Provided By Michael Carlin October 28, 2026, 23:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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