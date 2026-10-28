V8Y Technologies Assessed Awardable On Two Department Of War Acquisition Marketplaces

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Separate competitive assessments through Tradewinds and Platform One make V8Y's solution available to Department of War buyers on both marketplaces.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- V8Y Technologies Corp. today announced that its solution was assessed Awardable on two Department of War acquisition marketplaces: the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) and the Platform One Solutions Marketplace (P1SM).Awardable means the solution passed each marketplace's competitive assessment, so Department of War buyers can pursue it through these marketplaces without a separate competition, subject to their standard pre-award steps. An Awardable assessment is not a contract award.V8Y addresses a challenge that conventional component monitoring can miss: individual systems can appear healthy while the services connecting them are disrupted. Failures can move across applications, infrastructure, identity, networks, cloud services, and data, with effects that extend beyond the original point of failure.V8Y develops closed-loop technology resilience: detect, diagnose, act, verify. Its software is designed to help organizations model relationships among interconnected systems, detect problems, diagnose causes and potential propagation, take authorized autonomous or human-directed corrective action, and verify outcomes.The approach focuses on whether a critical service is functioning, not just whether its individual components report healthy status. For mission-critical operations, this means evaluating the connected service and the effects of disruptions across its dependencies.The two assessments provide Department of War acquisition and technical teams with ways to discover and evaluate V8Y's solution. Marketplace listings are available to government users with appropriate accounts, and acquisition officials determine the applicable purchasing process.Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace listing:Platform One Solutions Marketplace listing:Mission owners and technical teams interested in applying this approach to their environment can request a briefing at .About V8Y Technologies Corp.V8Y Technologies Corp., based in Manhattan Beach, California, develops technology designed to improve resilience across complex, interconnected environments. Its approach connects detection, causal diagnosis, authorized remediation, and outcome verification to help organizations prevent mission-critical technology failures and restore affected services.Media contact:...

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V8Y Technologies Assessed Awardable on Two Department of War Acquisition Marketplaces News Provided By V8Y Technologies Corp. October 28, 2026, 23:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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