Mozambique: Access To Water Opens Doors To A Healthier Living For Cabo Delgado Residents

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For years, fetching water was one of the most demanding tasks in Bertina's daily routine in Mueda District in conflict-affected Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique.

"Before the water system was rehabilitated, we had to collect water from low-lying areas located about one hour away,” she explained.“It took us two hours to fetch a single container of water. The long distance made access difficult and, because the area is surrounded by bush, there was always the risk of encountering wild animals."

Through the OCHA-managed Mozambique Humanitarian Fund, Solidarités International rehabilitated three water supply systems serving the communities of Mbue, Micalale and Lianda. Together, the systems are expected to improve nearly 20,000 people's access to safe water and reduce the burden of daily water collection.

More time for other activities

"As the head of my household, I had to balance collecting water with all my other responsibilities," said Inês, who lives in the neighbouring Micalale village.

"Before the water system was rehabilitated, I would travel four hours to collect water from low-lying areas 8km away from the community,” she added.“It left me with little time to care for my children and my household."

With the water system now rehabilitated, Inês and her community can focus on opportunities for their families.

"I also expect my children to have more time for school and other activities instead of spending so much time helping with water collection," said Inês.

Wider benefits

For communities in Mueda, improved access to water means more than convenience. Reliable access to safe water supports better hygiene practices, healthier living conditions and greater dignity for families who have faced years of hardship.

In a province affected by insecurity and displacement, reducing the need to travel long distances to collect water can also help lower protection risks risks-particularly for women and children, who are most often responsible for this task.

For families in Mbue, Micalale, and Lianda the impact is measured not only in litres of water but also in greater safety, improved well-being and hours regained for school, livelihoods and family life.

These gains are particularly important in northern Mozambique, where years of conflict and displacement have disrupted access to basic services and hindered recovery efforts. According to the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, an estimated 1.1 million people require humanitarian assistance across conflict-affected districts in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces.

With support from its donors, OCHA-managed humanitarian funding continues to enable partners to respond to urgent needs and help conflict-affected communities rebuild their lives with greater resilience and dignity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).