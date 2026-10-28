Eritrea: Vocational Training For Youth In Anseba Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Vocational training has been provided to 346 youth in the Anseba Region by the Shalot Training Centre.

The three-month theoretical and practical training covered 11 subjects, including solar energy installation, bookkeeping, electricity line installation, graphic design, and English language.

Ms. Senait Gebrehiwet, manager of the training centre, said the objective of the training was to build the overall capacity of the youth and enable them to become productive members of society. She also commended the trainees for the interest they demonstrated throughout the training programme.

Noting that enhancing the overall capacity of the youth is part of the nation-building process, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Anseba Region, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they had gained in practical settings.

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